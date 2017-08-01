Designer Profile: Douglas Truesdale

AN EDITED, QUIET APPROACH IS WHAT DOUGLAS TRUESDALE IS ALL ABOUT. THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA DESIGNER BELIEVES A NEUTRAL PALETTE, WARM, RICH ACCENTS (THINK: LACQUERED WOOD AND CAMEL LEATHER), AND CLASSICALLY SHAPED FURNISHINGS LET A ROOM TRULY BREATHE.

What inspired this career path for you? My paternal grandparents had Ruby Ross Wood, followed by Billy Baldwin as their decorators. My childhood homes were decorated by Billy Baldwin. I guess you could say that decorating is in my DNA.

What is your go-to source for inspiration? Books on interior design, and the history of interior design and decorative arts.

Tell us about your creative process. I am lucky that I have the ability to visualize a finished space when I first see it. I can walk into an existing home, or see a set of blueprints for the first time, and almost immediately get a sense of what the finished project will be. So, I work from that template in my mind’s eye. I also have an excellent visual memory; I carry around a virtual file cabinet of ideas in my brain. I remember furniture, antiques, fabrics, paint colors, etc. that appeal to me, and when I have the appropriate project, plug in these ideas when needed.

Describe your style in 6 words or less. Tailored, luxurious, edited, suitable, and personal.

What’s a staple in your tool kit? iPhone camera!

Who do you look up to in the design world? Well, I’m kind of old-school, so I look to some of the design greats that created the foundation I work from: Frances Elkins, Billy Baldwin, Albert Hadley, Van Day Truex, and Jed Johnson.

If you could design a space for anyone, what kind of space and for whom would it be? I love dining rooms, because they can be somewhat theatrical spaces. I have had a fantasy dining room in my head for years: The design scheme is based on a (now discontinued) Clarence House warp-printed silk taffeta. The ground of this print was ivory, and the serpentine print design was done in various shades of apple green. I would lacquer the walls a brilliant apple green color, hang the Clarence House taffeta as curtains, and use a knockout Jansen dining table and chairs in the room.

Tell us your favorite design-related word, phrase, or quote. “It’s as true today as it ever was: He who seeks beauty will find it.” –Bill Cunningham

Which design blog, website, TV show, or magazine would you be lost without? I just love Instagram. I follow several decorators, magazines, and design bloggers. It’s a visual smörgåsbord that constantly changes. I find a lot of inspiration there.