Designing History: The Union of Style and Substance

I often tell people who have an interest in history to study the history of business; to study changes that have revolutionary effects and evolutionary forms of adaptation; to study changes that influence behavior, from how we communicate to how we vote (economically and politically); to study changes that may not always look significant, but have major consequences just the same.

Look at the history of Apple, for example, where the products themselves – from the iPod to the iPhone to iPad – are substantial in their respective ways, while the even greater achievement is a matter of style –– which is to say, there are other portable music players, smartphones and tablets; but Apple’s success is due, in part, to its reinterpretation of consumer electronics to a degree others have yet to match or exceed.

Look at Nike, a global brand with a distinctly American story, as further proof of this point about the union between substance and style.

Review the history of a popular brand, at home or abroad, be it an international powerhouse like Coca-Cola or an online phenomenon like Pleased to Meet, and one thing is clear: Simplicity is the ingredient for innovation.

It is the means by which a soft drink manufacturer can take (carbonated) water, in addition to caramel color, sugar and caffeine, and teach the world to sing.

The creative spirit lends itself to iconic paper goods, textiles and fabrics, too.

Study the history of business by learning the history of design, so you can understand how something like a notebook or card can become a symbol of cultural power unto itself; how a stylish makeover of that product can evoke feelings of community and individual identity.

Study this history for the benefit of the many ways form determines function.