Several months ago, before the new year, I found this excerpt from an old notebook from 2011:

When was the last time you closed your eyes? I mean, the last time you really closed your eyes? The last time you shut down for a few minutes, amid the LCDs and touchscreens. You let everything go and just explored the midst of your brain. You unplugged your headphones and turned off the lights.

You didn’t take a nap. You just laid there; thinking, planning, dreaming. You sat at your desk and ignored the notifications and vibrations. You stopped talking and began listening. You saw nothing, but it led to so much more. You went into slow motion, and it felt so good.

Saleem Ahmed

I realized it was quite relevant, so I continued to write and create images with the intention of sharing it here. Unfortunately, life has hit hard lately. I was in a motorcycle accident which I am still slowly recovering from, and then a dear friend of mine suddenly passed away. This all contributed to a general lack of motivation, plenty of writer’s blocks, and reflecting on what’s truly important to me.

In a way, my writing is similar to drifting through environments without having a planned route or destination. It often starts off scattered and loosely based on an idea or two. It’s a flow of consciousness that comes in little bursts and informs the way I interact with the world.

In an effort to stay true to that style, I decided to structure this post as a collection of excerpts that I have written on-and-off about this desire to disconnect. Some ideas overlap, while others are incomplete observations about myself, random people, or just the things around me.

Saleem Ahmed

<> I am drawn to the idea of logging off, signing out, and unsubscribing from the cyber worlds that consume our conscience. I want to simply engage in the real world, in real time. But I am as guilty as the next person for all this screen time.

<> I want to see and feel, not scroll and swipe. My phone shouldn’t dictate my movements, although having GPS is quite nice. It’s wonderful to have so much information, but at what point is it too much information?

<> We no longer know what to do in our moments of peace. We are trained to reach for our phones to look at what people eat. We quantify our happiness and worth based on comments, likes, and followers.

<> I see more people talking TO their phones rather than talking ON their phones.

<> Cellphone zombies. They are walking without seeing, crossing without looking. Staring at the lives that lie in their palms. Or is it the lies that live in their palms? They call it multitasking. Waiting for the next notification to satisfy their hunger. Blasting music to block out conversations. Walking dogs, while swiping left and right. Navigated by reviews and retweets, sometimes holding a phone in each hand. Stumbling into people, poles, and potholes. French-fried fingers tapping away. Business suits, gym clothes, skinny jeans, young and old.

<> Cutting the cord. Only to reconnect somewhere else. That next new show and superhero. The same thing all over again. The buzzes and beeps, not the birds and the bees. The next new app, or the next new way to be lazy. The speaking Siris and listening Alexas. The selfie sticks, sci-fi realities, and false futurisms. The WiFi signals bouncing between us. The fear of missing out, combined with the fear of forgetting a charger. We have become less efficient, less competent, and more sensitive to our first world problems.

<> Here we are tethered to power outlets and portable batteries — connected in cars, bars, classrooms, and bathrooms. We charge our chargers and curate our lives through lies and live videos.

<> Screens at concerts. Cameras on blast. Smart watches to remind us of the phones in our pockets. Virtual reality, so we can escape a reality that we don’t know how to improve. The grass is always greener in high definition.

<> I want to go on a journey to find the stars. I want to leave these lights, in search of those natural lights. Air over a/c. Manual over ‘matic. Senses over sensors. Byways over highways. Pack my bags, load the bed, and find a way to get lost.

Saleem Ahmed