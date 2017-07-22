This 'Despacito' Heavy Metal Remix Is Impossible To Take Slowly

Prepare yourself for the bone-trembling heavy metal remix of this year’s biggest song, “Despacito.” But be warned — it’s not for the faint of heart.

Norway-based record producer Leo Moracchioli played all the instruments for his cover of Luis Fonsi’s global hit. He shared the rocking result to YouTube on Friday and it’s already garnered more than 350,000 views.

Moracchioli, who runs Frog Leap Studios in Rogaland, has previously found viral fame with his unique covers of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” and Adele’s “Hello.”