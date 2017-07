This 'Despacito' Heavy Metal Remix Is Impossible To Take Slowly

Prepare yourself for the bone-trembling heavy metal remix of this years biggest song, Despacito. But be warned its not for the faint of heart.

Norway-based record producer Leo Moracchioli played all the instruments for his cover of Luis Fonsis global hit.He shared the rocking result to YouTube on Friday and its already garnered more than 350,000 views.

Moracchioli, who runs Frog Leap Studios in Rogaland, has previously found viral fame with his unique covers of Justin Timberlakes Cant Stop The Feeling, Bob Marleys Redemption Song and Adeles Hello.