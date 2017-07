Woman Records Husband’s Snores For 4 Years, Creates ‘Despacito’ Remix

"El Baile del Perrito" by Wilfrido Vargas

Turns out even dogs have slick moves, or at least that's what Dominican artist Wilfrido Vargas led us all to believe in the '90s. His mega dance hit, "El Baile del Perrito (The Puppy Dance)" taught Latin American audiences of all ages how to shake their booty to the rhythm of a dog's bark. Yes, seriously...