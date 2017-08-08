Desperate Trump and the Four Arguments

One person knows the likely outcome of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. That person, of course, is President Donald Trump (ok, maybe Vladimir Putin knows). While underlings such as Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner may have had contacts with Russians of which Trump is unaware, only Trump (and, perhaps, Putin) knows the degree of his financial entanglements, if any, with Russia and Russians.

The rest of us can only guess at Trump’s potential culpability, but Trump’s constant attacks on the special counsel, his continual push back against the investigation as “fake news,” and the flagrant lies by Trump and his supporters about meetings and contacts with Russians suggest he and many close to him have much to hide. The attacks on the investigation have intensified in recent days following disclosure that Mueller is using a grand jury in federal court in Washington, DC, as part of his probe into possible coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

Trump and his enablers have raised at least four arguments as part of their campaign to denigrate the investigation:

First, Trump’s lawyers and aides claim members of Mueller’s team are not impartial because they have conflicts of interest. The Trumpistas cite donations to Democrats, for example, as evidence of political bias. There are at least three things wrong with this accusation. One, it is an odd phrase for Trump and his allies to use because it risks drawing attention to the myriad conflicts of interest within the Trump administration. Two, Trump absurdly seems to believe that law enforcement officials have a conflict of interest if they demonstrate loyalty to anyone not named Donald Trump. And, three, while an investigation by a special counsel can be shut down if there is a demonstrable conflict of interest, there are explicit rules about what constitutes a conflict of interest: Campaign donations are not on the list.

Second, Trump has used “the other guy is worse” argument. Trump raised this issue in a series of tweets several weeks ago. “…What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc.,” Trump said in one tweet, quickly followed by another, “My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 emails!” Clinton and her emails were investigated during the 2016 election campaign by the FBI, and the agency concluded that Clinton had not committed a prosecutable offense. As for the other, rather flimsy, accusations by Trump, beleaguered Attorney General Jeff Sessions said it best: “This country does not punish its political enemies.”

Third, Trump and cohorts have attacked the presumed composition of the grand jury. “President Trump got 68.63% in West Virginia, 4.8% in Washingtoin [sic] DC. Guess where Mueller has a grand jury? Guess how biased it will be?” tweeted the ever-bombastic but seldom-logical former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. Famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz agrees, suggesting that the capital’s large demographic of Democrats and racial minorities cannot be fair to Trump. “It gives the prosecutor a tremendous tactical advantage,” Dershowitz said. It is, of course, obscene to suggest that African Americans cannot be impartial in considering the fate of Donald Trump, and it perhaps says more about Trump, Gingrich, and Dershowitz than about Democrats to argue that a person’s voting record precludes fairness in a criminal proceeding. (As a side note: Do Gingrich and Dershowitz think a West Virginia grand jury would be fair?)

More importantly, the Gingrich-Dershowitz pushback betrays an ignorance — and here Dershowitz, at least, should know better — of the function of grand juries. The purpose of a grand jury is not to determine guilt or innocence, but to decide whether there is “probable cause” to prosecute an individual for a felony. The prosecutor runs the proceedings, and defense lawyers are not allowed in the grand jury room. Grand juries are an effective tool for obtaining documents and other evidence. There are plenty of reasons to object to the institution of the grand jury as undemocratic and not subject to the usual rules of evidence, but there are no compelling reasons to object to this particular grand jury.

Finally, Trump has upped the ante from the familiar “the Russia probe is ‘fake news’” to suggest that Mueller’s investigation is part of a vast conspiracy to undo the election results. “They can’t beat us at the voting booths,” he told an adoring crowd in West Virginia last week, “so they’re trying to cheat you out of the… future that you want. They’re trying to cheat you out of the leadership that you want with a fake story that is demeaning to all of us, and most importantly demeaning to our country and demeaning to our Constitution.”

Vintage Trump! Inciting his supporters by comparing a criminal investigation and possible prosecution with an attempt to overturn the results of an election is a chilling attempt to undermine the rule of law. Trump may call the Mueller probe a “Witch Hunt," but it is an authorized investigation that is following regular Justice Department procedures. Mueller is a respected and experienced prosecutor, and he was appointed by an official nominated by President Trump.

The degree to which Trump and his allies are attempting to undermine Mueller’s legitimacy is indicative of how desperate they are becoming. The more Mueller sniffs around Trump’s financial records the closer he possibly comes to discovering Trump’s Russian entanglements (remember: “Follow the money!”). Attacking Mueller’s credibility shows that clinging to power has become a primary goal of the Trumpistas. To sustain his presidency, Trump is willing to resort to the most cynical argument yet: That Mueller and his team are part of a plot to usurp the results of the election.