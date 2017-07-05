Despicable Me 3 – Action-packed, laugh-out-loud funny, family movie!

After he is fired from the Anti-Villain League for failing to take down the latest bad guy to threaten humanity, Gru finds himself in the midst of a major identity crisis. But when a mysterious stranger shows up to inform Gru that he has a long-lost twin brother-a brother who desperately wishes to follow in his twin's despicable footsteps-one former super-villain will rediscover just how good it feels to be bad. KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Katherine S. comments, “I love this movie! It is a funny, fast-paced film about Gru and his family discovering his charming, long-lost twin brother Dru.” Madeline R. adds, “It is an action-packed film that is entertaining from beginning to end! It is an excellent sequel to the two other Despicable Me films and the Minions. But to love this film, seeing the others is not required. It is great all on its own!” See their full reviews below.

Despicable Me 3

By Katherine S., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 12

I love this movie! It is a funny, fast-paced film about Gru and his family discovering his charming, long-lost twin brother Dru. After Gru and Lucy lose their jobs and the Minions quit, the brothers team up against Balthezar Bratt, the new villain, while Lucy and the girls have some of their own adventures.

My favorite scene is when Gru and Dru attempt to break into Bratts’ headquarters. Dru, who isn’t used to the idea of a heist, continuously messes up the plan. Its laugh-out-loud funny! The long lost twin brothers are two of my favorite characters, brilliantly voiced and acted by Steve Carrell. I also love Gru’s wife Lucy voiced by Kristen Wiig.

Now of course we can’t forget Balthazr Bratt (Trey Parker), an old school villain determined to get revenge on Hollywood for canceling his hit TV show in the 80s. Gubble gum that blows up on impact is his choice of weapon. His purple pantsuit inspires him to break into an 80s song. You can imagine that he is a fun character and, I think he is very good addition to this movie. You want him defeated, but you enjoy thinking what he might do next. Although the good guy/bad guy element of the movie is slightly predictable, I would definitely go see it again.

The music in this film is all around great. The villain Bratt is stuck in the 80s and constantly breaks out in dance whenever there is 80s music. I know adults will remember those songs. In addition there are Pharrell Williams’ awesome new songs. Illumination Studios nails it again with so much creativity, great animation and new characters to join the familiar ones. The Minions are adorable as always!

I give this film 5 out of 5 shining stars and I recommend it for ages 5 to 18 because of its laugh-out-loud, but not crude humor, creative plot twists, fabulous acting and great music. Though it’s the 3rd sequel, it doesn’t matter if you didn’t see the previous films. It is great on its own!! Check it out when it opens June 20, 2017 in theaters nationwide.

Despicable Me 3

By Madeline R., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 12

I love this movie. It is an action-packed film that is entertaining from beginning to end! It is an excellent sequel to the two other Despicable Me films and the Minions. But to love this film, seeing the others is not required. It is great all on its own!

Despicable Me 3 picks up where Despicable Me 2 left off and takes us on an exciting new adventure. After Gru and Lucy get fired by the new boss of AVL (Anti-Villain League), the Minions want Gru to return to a life of crime. Instead, they are taken on an adventure to find Gru’s long-lost twin brother Dru! Gru, Lucy and their three kids fly to his brother’s house in Freedonia. As soon as they walk in, they notice Dru has an extravagant lifestyle, very different to the one they’re used to, with lots of awesome vehicles.

My favorite scene is when the Minions are running from the police and end up on a television show called Sing. There are three judges waiting for them to start and, at first the Minions don’t want to sing. When one Minion gets pushed to the front, he starts singing and all the others join in. Shortly after, the crowd and the judges love them. It is hilarious!

Although, I love the Minions, my favorite character is Lucy, performed brilliantly by Kristen Wiig. She is such a fun, high-spirited person and she is always the one to come in and save the day. I also think Balthazar Bratt, the new villain, is a great addition to the film. He starts out as a child actor in Hollywood until he is kicked off the show as a teen. He then thinks and acts as if he is the evil character he played on TV and starts destroying and stealing things. Gru and Dru decide to take down Balthazar Bratt and carry on their family tradition as special agents.

The animation in this film is fantastic. It allows for creativity that live action films just can’t achieve. Balthazar Bratt’s bubble gum guns are a great example of that, especially when they blow up Hollywood. I love how the hundreds of Minions change their expressions, their color or their clothes, especially when they change from their jail jumpsuits to their overalls.