Even though Bruce Springsteen’s on Broadway onsale this week sold less than 50,000 tickets, it’s the best example I’ve seen in eight years at TicketIQ of how to manage high demand-low supply ticket events. The onsale, which used Ticketmaster’s new VerifiedFan ticket platform, was tasked with the daunting challenge of making available 40,000 seats of supply to million of Springsteen fans, not to mention countless brokers. With under 1,000 seats available for each show, the Walter Kerr theater is the definition of intimate for an artist who established himself in the stadium-rock era of the 80s. As a point of comparison, Springsteen’s last tour played at 47 arena venues in North America and grossed over $300 million.

Despite the numbers being stacked against it, of the 40 dates that went onsale for Springsteen on Broadway, only between 2% and 5% of tickets at the Walter Kerr have shown up on the secondary market. Despite fact that the cheapest tickets start at $1,100 on TicketIQ, it appears that the majority of sellers are opportunistic fans, not professional brokers. With face prices starting at $75 for the show, a 15-times return on your money is too much for even some of the most die-hard Springsteen fans to pass up.

Takahiro Kyono

While Ticketmaster has not released information on the number of people who registered for the Springsteen Verified Fan onsale, there’s no question there’s no question that the Boss could sell out his own back yard for years. For his last 4 show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, an average of 2,000 tickets were available for each show, which is around 12% of the total venue size.

As another comparison, star-driven Broadway shows like Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen continue to sell out months in advance, even without their original stars. During the peak of Hamilton-mania, when Lin Manual Miranda in the role of Hamilton, between 100 and 600 tickets were showing up every night on the secondary market. For the 1,300 person Richard Rodgers theater, that’s anywhere from 10% to 45% of the seats available. For shows this month, with all of the original cast long gone, the average quantity of tickets available on the secondary market is still 398, or about 25% of seats in the venue

Over the last twenty years, The Boss has been at the center of more ticket controversy than perhaps any other artist. The most public of those was settled in 2011, when Ticketmaster paid $16.5 million to Springsteen fans who, looking to buy tickets for the 2009, ‘Working On a Dream Tour’, were sent directly the secondary market at prices several times face value. 2011 was arguably the peak of the ‘fast ticket’ era, when brokers and bots claimed dominance over real, human fans. In the last decade, artists and promoters have tried numerous approaches to stifling the secondary ticket market, with mixed results.