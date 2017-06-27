“Hope is being able to see that there is light, despite all of the darkness.” -Desmond Tutu

Our perspective is incredibly powerful. Our outlook determines how we react, or not, to every situation in our lives. We have the choice. We alone have the power. We choose how to react, if to react, when to react. What we give our energy to, expands, grows, becomes our focus.

And so, when we find ourselves in the midst of dark times, that feel hopeless, we have the choice, in how to react.

When we find ourselves there we must choose what we wish to focus our energy on: the bad thing that has happened, or the good that is also all around. Good and bad both co-exist in this world, in our lives. On any one day, in any moment, both are always present. Even during the darkest moments, the lowest lows, there is good all around-we can make a choice to focus on the good, even though we are experiencing bad.

As a brand new Mommy I have been thinking a lot about how I will instill this knowledge in my daughter. How I will teach her from a young age, that bad things happen-but that it's our reaction that matters. As parents, this may be one of our most challenging tasks-it's not an easy lesson. It's layered, and deep-it's real. But when we instill in our children that they have the power, during the hardest moments in their lives, we give them control back, we empower them. And so, each day I will work to teach my daughter that there is always light to be found-