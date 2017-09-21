Destined for Fashion: In Search of Originality with Federica Ferraro

A question for all women: what would you do with a pair of high heels, an unassuming dress, a handy lipstick, a pair of sunglasses, and a simple handbag? A casual date perhaps? Or even a night out with a special someone?

But for Federica Ferraro, those are all she will ever need to build up her own world of fashion.

She is the proud dedicated founder of her own fashion and beauty blog under her own name. And rather than being a normal platform, she believes her blog serves a far greater purpose: the creation of a perfect world where every garment or accessory is interpreted according to her style and vision. To put it bluntly, no rules and restrictions. Freedom, absolute freedom.

“As a child, I always went into a shop with a clear idea of what I wanted to get”, she vividly recalled. “I’ve always decided on what fits my taste and what I like.” The world as it is, without formal constraints, has always attracted her. “The unconditional love it offers is just something to be in awe of”.

The pursuit of a childhood dream

Image Courtesy of Federica Ferraro

Born in the old yet iconic city of Genoa, Federica was brought up in a simple but culturally-vibrant environment. Her love affair with fashion started when she was just a playful young girl.

“I still remember standing in front of a window of a dressing store when I was a child”, she said. “And as soon as I saw that dummy model with a dress on, I started to fantasise how I would dress it up, accessorise it, match up its hair and blend in a touch of perfect makeup.”

“I always knew that fashion was my fate”, the avid blogger confessed. A happy-go-lucky person with an infectious smile that is certainly hard to miss, combined with a blossoming passion, curiosity, and hidden toughness lurking within her, it is only normal that Federica decided to embark on the journey she loves full-on. And in her own words, she has since “lived, dreamed, and breathed fashion”.

The search for originality

While it takes absolutely nothing to claim that one is being ‘original’, being truly original is something that is often out of the league for the majority. But for Federica, although being ourselves and expressing who we are with unbridled authenticity do not come at ease, everyone can indeed be original in his or her own ways in the world of fashion and beauty.

The beautiful of fashion is that it allows us to be free and to interpret it according to our character and to convey our ways of being with complete originality and a unique blend of artistry. “One must keep in mind the ways which differentiates ourselves from the rest”, the ardent blogger confessed.

Standing out of the mass is not a simple thing, but each of us is unique in our own ways. “People want to see the most truthful and authentic side of you without artificial constructions, and hence we do not need to hide behind false pretences and impose barriers amongst ourselves.”

But striving to be original does not deprive us of the chance to be inspired from others, fortunately. “I take inspirations from current trends, walkways, and fashion magazines in order to reinterpret their style with my own creativity so that what I produce appeals to my readers”.

Passion without boarders

Image Courtesy of Federica Ferraro

As David Farragut puts it: dam* the torpedoes, full speed ahead!. And for Federica, she considers herself a creative person with a free soul and own dreams who would go to any length to fulfil her passions.

Federica views brand collaborations as a way forward to further pursue originality, and an opportunity to make good use of her own imagination to bring the best out her presentations. “Thanks to my blog, I am able to be completely natural and express myself without any prerequisites or conditions”, the fashion influencer noted. According to her, a brand and an influencer must create a relationship of mutual trust and cooperation in order to meet the needs and desires of both parties (for the brand, exposure; and the influencer, creating value and interest to his or her base). “At the end of the day, teamwork always precede over all other areas”.

It is only normal that someone like Federica would opt to study fashion-related subjects in college. Curiously, the blogger went for something totally unrelated (at first glance, at least): osteopathy. “Osteopathy addresses health problems and aims to restore balance to a person in an unconventional way.” And rather surprisingly, it has a profound effect on her own image and personality. “It teaches me to approach reality, yet vitally, allows me not to lose touch with the nuances of fashion that can be difficult to be seen or perceived directly with our bare eyes.”

Asked about the future, the fashion blogger continued to speak so with an unmistakable passion. “Of course, I hope my blog and profile will continue to expand. There are just so many projects to look forward to, such as starting a YouTube channel, filming video blogs, and documenting my travels.”

“Just follow me and be prepared to experience the journey of your life.”