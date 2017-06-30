Determining the Underlying Cause of Your Foot Pain

By providing support, shock absorption and balance, your feet help you glide through your day. When your feet become injured, the pain can be debilitating, and may prevent you from thoroughly enjoying your life. If you are suffering from foot pain, you may experience the following symptoms.

Pain on the heel, ball, arch, toe and/or outer edge of your foot

Discomfort that worsens or improves with activity

Limited movement

Loss of ankle flexibility

Tenderness

Stiffness

A dull ache

There are a variety of injuries and conditions that can cause foot pain.

Osteoarthritis

Arthritis causes the joints in your foot and ankle to deteriorate over time, causing tenderness, pain, stiffness, swelling and limited mobility.

Sprained Ankle

When the ligaments in your ankle are stretched, or torn due to an injury, it’s referred to as a sprained ankle. This occurs when rolls, twists or turns in an unnatural way. Repeated injuries to this area can result in chronic pain and weakness, so prompt treatment is necessary.

Plantar Fasciitis

One of the most common causes of heel pain, plantar fasciitis is very common among runners. It causes stabbing pain that is worse when you first wake up in the morning, but tends to improve throughout the day. The pain is caused by inflammation of a band of tissue that connects your heel bone to your toes.

Bursitis

Your foot and ankle joints are cushioned by fluid-filled cushions, called bursas. When these structures become inflamed, they can’t absorb shock as they’re intended to, and your joints may become irritated – causing pain, stiffness and swelling.

Achilles Tendonitis

A common injury among runners and other athletes, Achilles tendinitis is an overuse injury of the Achilles tendon that causes progressive pain in the back of the leg and above the heel after activity. The Achilles tendon connects the heel bone to the calf muscle.

What to do if you’re not improving?