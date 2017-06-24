From my new book.

Integral Yoga for Recovery

Preface

Detox to Retox

One of the world’s preeminent yoga scholars, Georg Feuerstein, felt that the state of modern yoga in the West was so far away from the original teachings that he created entire study programs devised to keep the ancient teachings of yoga alive. Through the proliferation of large yoga chains, the largest of which is CorePower Yoga and publications like Yoga Journal, yoga has become an important and beneficial practice to millions of people. That said, what are we missing from the real meaning of yoga?

For one, yoga is a path to end suffering. Suffering is caused by attachment. In this book I offer a 12 Step program for integration of yoga principles and, ultimately, freedom from attachment. These 12 Steps are based in principle on the 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, which I’ve been a member of since 1984. I’ll talk more about addiction and recovery as we go. But I think to begin our discussion a quote that I heard from a yoga teacher really sums of the state of yoga in America today. She said during a heated class, where we work hard and sweat hard, that the reason why we were there was because we needed to detox, in order to retox.

One of the principles of the Eight Limbs of Yoga is bramacharya which is about moderation in things like intoxicants and sexual activity. Another principle is saucha, which is about cleanliness. We could as if we’re really being clean in our body, voice and mind when we overindulge in drinks, drugs, relationships, money, and sex.

Here in San Diego, where most people are focused on externals like perfect bodies and great haircuts, there’s quite a tendency to party hard and show up to yoga on Monday to “sweat it out.” One of my main teachers, Andre Houle says often in class, “I smell alcohol, what did you all do last night?” That’s not what yoga is for. It’s for spiritual development which is to be free of attachments--and addictions.

To me, as an addict, this kind of pattern reminds me of a kind of maintenance that we addicts use to keep ourselves in the cycle of addiction. We may use a lot of drugs, and, if we can afford it, hit a spa, go on a juice cleanse, get new vitamins and supplements. The list goes on and sounds lot like this notion of Detox to Retox. I’m not saying that every yogi who drinks and smokes or vapes weed is an addict. But the pattern of use, clean up, use some more is similar and definitely worth considering if we want live happy, healthy lives.