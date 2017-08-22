Detroit: A Tale of Two Cities

From the Heidelberg Project in Detroit

My family left Detroit as part of the white flight to suburbia in 1952. From the safety of our small ranch house in Oak Park, my parents professed their love for the Motor City they remembered. The Tigers were sacred in our home and my parents were boosters for all things Detroit from new GM cars to bagels to the Fox Theater and Detroit Institute of Art. We just didn’t live there anymore.

My childhood memories of Detroit are of family, as we all lived near one another. I could walk to the corner store with my grandfather to buy bubble gum, and play with my brother and cousins with whom were shared our two-flat home. After we moved, I still took a bus down Woodward with my cousin to go to our orthodontist, followed by a hot fudge sundae with butter pecan ice cream at Sander’s next door.

I had a vague idea that there was another Detroit. When my father drove me down Wyoming to Sunday School in the city, we passed through an impoverished black neighborhood. He never spoke of it or answered my questions about why it was so run down. All he said was lock your door.

In July of 1967, Detroit erupted in flames, shooting, and looting. By the time what was called the 12th Street Riot ended, 43 people had been killed, 342 injured, and 1,400 buildings were destroyed by fire. It took 7,000 National Guard and U.S. Army troops to quell the violence.

When the Detroit I never knew existed was imploding, I had moved to Chicago with my fiancé and was preoccupied with my new life. I puzzled over why, from my parents’ point of view, people would burn down their own neighborhood. I still didn’t know about the other Detroit.

After seeing Kathryn Bigelow’s movie Detroit last week, I finally understood that the Motor City was actually two cities, and I only knew one of them. It took me 50 years to see that there was another Detroit. Unbelievably, I knew nothing about the Algiers Motel incident, in which police terrorized innocent people, murdering three of them. But the police brutality and the failure of the court system to convict officers who shoot and kill unarmed black men felt all too familiar.

Fifty years later, for the people who lived in the Detroit I never knew and for many black people in America, there has been little progress on so many of the issues raised by the movie. Housing in urban areas remain racially segregated for the most part. As white people and people of color who have the means continue to flee to the suburbs, cities like Detroit are left with failing schools, poor city services, boarded up homes and businesses, and crumbling neighborhoods. Food deserts with few stores and a lack of public transportation remain huge issues.

Visiting my family in Detroit last week illustrated the continuing problems that plague so many of our major cities. We drove downtown and I was amazed by the new buildings, myriad of restaurants and shops, and even an electric street car to carry folks around. People are definitely coming downtown again. Belle Island has been restored to be a beautiful family spot. Millennials are moving into new buildings in the bustling city center.

Unfortunately, once we left the revitalized areas, Detroit looked the way I remembered it from previous visits. And despite their pride that people (meaning white people) are moving back to the city, none of my family members live there. In fact, they now live in areas I never knew existed in my years growing up in a suburb close to the city. It took many expressway miles to commute from one of their homes to another.

Despite the hard work to create a vital downtown, the Detroit of 1967 lives on. Life in these new suburbs is even further removed, both geographically and socially, from the experience of African Americans stuck in the city with few prospects for jobs or decent housing. The expressways still cut through urban neighborhoods, carrying folks away from the rebuilt downtown to their suburban homes. Residential segregation persists.

It was particularly painful to see the movie Detroit and the un-gentrified parts of the city at the same time I was trying to process what happened in Charlottesville. While I commend Detroit on its efforts to rebuild what was once a proud symbol of the auto industry and manufacturing, it is hard to ignore that the racism that destroyed it is still a part of our country. A recent survey revealed that “only nine percent” of Americans embraced white nationalism and neo-Nazis. Only? That’s a lot of bigots, folks.

Thus far in 2017, police have killed 178 black people. If you are black, you are three times more like to be killed by the police than if you are white. Many of those killed were unarmed and not committing a crime. In most cases, much like the incident at the Algiers Motel in the movie Detroit, the police are acquitted.

Detroit is complicated for me. I never really understood my parents’ pride in a city they had abandoned for suburbia. Growing up, I only knew of one city filled with sports teams, museums, and nostalgic memories of living close to family. But like 1775 London and Paris in A Tale of Two Cities by Dickens, depending on who you were and where you lived,

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times… it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

For my parents, their memories of life in Detroit were the best of times. But for so many people living in the other Detroit, it is still the worst of times.