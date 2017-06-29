Detroit Alternative Pop Band Lilac Lungs Seek to Create a Loving Community With Their Debut Album "Eventide"

Barely in the 20s, the Detroit alternative pop band Lilac Lungs are already wise beyond their years - knowing this is only the beginning and with hard work, their future is wide open. Started in the Fall of 2015, the real life couple of Emily Torres (vocals) and Johney Birrell (guitarist) just decided to start a band. At first, Lilac Lungs was just the two of them, but their decided to eventually add drummer Matt Jones when they realized they wanted to start performing live and bassist Terrance Elizondo would later fill out the line up.

The band would release their first project, the Lilac Lungs EP in early 2016, and the ball with get rolling from there. They would continue to work on new music and that would culminate with the release of their debut full-length album Eventide back on May 12th along with an amazing release show the same day at The Crofoot in Pontiac, Michigan chock-full of attendees. They made it a special night for not only themselves but for their audience, playing songs from both of their releases with a passion that could be felt throughout the building.

The album release show gave them a boost, it was a stepping-stone in their early careers that brought an air of confidence for the band since, and they were as ready as they could that night. “There’s a certain aspect of being nervous a little bit before,” explains vocalist Emily Torres about performing. “But when I get on stage, I’m not nervous anymore. In a good way, I’m overwhelmed by all the people and the faces.”

That night was like a dream for the band, more like the way when you are trying to remember a dream after you wake up, asking yourself “Was that real? That that really happen?” For Lilac Lungs, it did. It was a milestone night for the band. “Something that just felt like finally, we’re able to do this,” explains guitarist Johney Birrell about the comfort level of the band. “We put on an album release show. That was a huge gratifying moment for us. It was an awesome experience to have our album and be able to play it live and have people come out for that.”

There is a maturity that exists with the members of Lilac Lungs. With the member’s ages only ranging around 20-21 years old, they are continually focused on being students of the music business right now. While the members find inspiration from all walks of musical life, they also tend to pay attention to how artists of all kinds carry themselves at all times. They know there is more to all of this than just the music.

When it comes to the music of their debut album Eventide, recorded by Lee Albrecht at Lee Albrecht Studios, the band gets personal. The songs tell the tales of every day struggles of any of us, young or old, go through. As Emily Torres describes about the personal aspect of the album: “I really wanted to channel that part of me of really talking about things that I’ve gone through and not being afraid to talk about the things that make you afraid.”

And through that personal touch Torres is talking about, Lilac Lungs hopes that their music is something that can bring some comfort to anybody that turns to music when times are tough. “I hope they really realize that they are not alone with the things they go through,” explains Torres about what they hope their audience gets out of their music. “Even us, we go through stuff they would go through just the same. We really want to be a band you needed when you were in high school or middle school or any age. We want to create a community that feels like we are all in this together.”

As a band still in their musical infancy, Lilac Lungs are learning so much along the way and hope to build on their experiences as the time goes on. There is one thing that Emily Torres knew she wanted in all of this, and that was to call their first album Eventide and as she explains the reason why: “Eventide is synonym for evening or night time. Someone who deals with a lot of mental health issues and stuff know that the night time can be difficult. That’s when you think about a lot of things. The album artwork was supposed to represent a never-ending sunset, a place to hold all of these songs and things you go through and the things that you are dealing with. “

The best part of Lilac Lungs is a genuine attention that we all have things we deal with in our lives and that’s the essence of their music. There is a fun vibe to the band when you talk with them, a youthful energy that they portray through their music and their live show. The world is really about how you care for others and through music, we can bring positivity anywhere. And as Emily Torres explains about their outlook on everything: “I just think of a quote that I carry around with me everywhere ‘I’ll perform with as much conviction for five people as we would for 5000 people.’ I’ve always loved that one. Just always perform every show as if you were performing for thousands of people.”

