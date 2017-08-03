"Detroit": Unfinished Business

Kathryn Bigelow’s new film “Detroit” is a searing re-creation of the murder by police of three young Black men and the assault, imprisonment and torture of seven other people during the Detroit riots of July 1967.

Bigelow’s strong indictment is a re-telling, not a re-imagining. She stays as close as possible to dramatize the facts as we know them. Her craft is unmistakable. The sure handed direction guides us coherently through the badged brutality that seemed to mystify multiple juries and an entire state’s justice system. As the epilogue notes, despite mountains of evidence, none of the police involved were convicted of wrong doing.

The acting, writing and production are superb. We are in good hands with the Academy Award winning team of Bigelow and Mark Boal (“The Hurt Locker”). This Detroit has the look, feel and sound of the tension of the times. Characters don’t overplay their hands. But at the end of the mayhem and psycho drama, it is a director’s movie.

Bigelow is careful, but unrelenting. She takes her time reconstructing 1967 Detroit, fixing it in the era of urban uprisings. Perhaps the Black characters could have been more ideological or organized, initiating or reacting to action. But that is not what occurred. Like the White characters, for whom she does not apologize, they were caught up in their own times, not ours. They had no agenda but survival. And not all of them were successful at that.

The drama builds as protagonists collide. Police Will Poulter, Jack Reynor and Ben O’Toole mix innate, contextual racism with personality dysfunction, incompetence, inexperience, fear and confusion. John Boyega’s security guard Dismukes revolves around them adrift between responsibility and conscience. Innocents Anthony Mackie, Nathan Davis, Jr., Jason Mitchell and Algee Smith are trapped, caught by police guilty of being in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

Bigelow maintains dramatic tension despite our knowledge that three will die, that the two White women caught with them will be brutalized and all will be beaten unmercifully. If anything, Bigelow sacrifices the severity of injuries to focus on the event and its resolution. Evidence suggests that repeated beatings hideously disfigured the victims . . . those that lived and those that died.

Mary Jarrett Jackson, the first woman to later serve as Deputy Chief of the Detroit Police Department, was a ten year veteran working in the forensics lab at the time of the riots. She was one of the few African Americans in the overwhelmingly White Department. She recounts how officers came in from the riots boasting about killing Blacks. In all, 43 died in what came to be called The 12 Street Riots, 1189 were injured, there were 7200 arrests and over 2000 buildings were destroyed.

According to Jackson, the presence of White girls fueled Police anger. “There were some white girls with the young men. They were willingly there. That upset the police. The officers divided those kids up and took them in different rooms, beat them up and did some awful things to their bodies by ramming things into their genitalia, up their anus. . . . it was awful to look at those kids beaten as they were.” (Philip Lewis, Huffington Post, 7/28/2017).