A deleted scene from “The Devil Wears Prada” has been making its way ’round the web, and it has fans of the 2006 movie totally shook.

The scene, apparently first posted back in 2015, takes place at the big charity ball where Andy (Anne Hathaway) proves herself to ice queen Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. Except Miranda’s husband makes a drunken appearance, acting like a jerk to his wife’s boss. Andy takes notice and comes to the rescue ― pulling the boss away from the situation and distracting him with a question.

What happens next is what really has fans confused. Miranda lets her guard down and, for a second, actually does something kind of ... nice? Over her husband’s shoulder, she acknowledges Andy’s save and mouths the words “thank you” to her lowly assistant. Naturally, Andy smiles to herself, clearly feeling validated.

As fans have pointed out, the scene would have felt pretty out of place in the final version of the film ― which is likely why it was deleted. It’s basically a scene out of a different movie, seeing as the Miranda we know very rarely does anything nice. Even at the end of the movie, all she does to acknowledge Andy is tap her designer glasses. She barely even nods her head!

Folks took to Twitter to air their grievances about the scene:

I'm just seeing this deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada for the first time, and honestly it changed the whole movie for me pic.twitter.com/6Zkr6UxHQO — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 28, 2017

WHAT?!? Whaaaaat?! — Nigel Campbell (@nigel_campbell) August 30, 2017

The Devil Wears Prada came out 11 years ago and this deleted scene changed the whole movie for me 😨pic.twitter.com/OAbo4q7CgX — Corey Townsend (@JarrieBradshaw) August 31, 2017

The movie definitely didn't need this scene, I mean what boss ever says thank you to the PA #lol #devilwearsprada https://t.co/okBJ0kXCVR — Singleton Tales (@singletontales) September 1, 2017

Scene is as out of place as Andy's outfits in her early days at Runway. Glad they took it out



Devil wears Prada https://t.co/e1cwDtn6ia — Sandhya (@SandhyaNTweets) September 1, 2017

This Devil wears Prada removed scene will make you question your own life. How a movie scene can change everything!https://t.co/j3nvI57txQ — Kilker Alcaraz (@kilkerleather) September 1, 2017

What. The. Fuck. This deleted scene from Devil Wears Prada has just blown my mind. Changes the whole film. https://t.co/PioVmYgLrJ — Princess Markgaret (@ScaredOfTheMark) September 1, 2017

Let’s just say that we’re glad this scene didn’t make it past the cutting room.