DeVos Should Stop Stalling, Enforce Obama Rules to Protect Students From Fraud

This week, the Department of Education is holding hearings (Monday in DC, Wednesday in Dallas) at which members of the public can comment on Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos's announcement that she will conduct a "Regulatory Reset" - a new round of rule-making proceedings to reconsider two college accountability rules issued by the Department in the Obama Administration. These rules are: (1) the gainful employment rule, which cuts off federal aid to career education programs that consistently leave students with overwhelming debt; and (2) the borrower defense rule, which (a) creates a process for defrauded students to have their loans cancelled, (b) bars colleges from denying students the right to sue in court for injuries, and (c) requires financial shaky colleges to post financial guarantees.

DeVos has announced she is suspending many key provisions of these rules pending her review process. Last week, in seeking to justify her latest delay moves, DeVos engaged in blatant misrepresentations, just as paid lobbyists for the for-profit college industry engaged in their own distortions and triumphalism over the Trump administration's abandonment of accountability measures for predatory schools.

Below is the comment I will present Monday morning.

STATEMENT OF DAVID HALPERIN, ATTORNEY, WASHINGTON DC[1]

TO THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

JULY 10, 2017

For decades the US government has failed to adequately address an epidemic of waste, fraud, and abuse by for-profit colleges using taxpayer dollars.

There are good schools, great teachers, and outstanding students in for-profit education. But there are many bad, predatory companies, big and small, and the Department of Education’s failures to establish and enforce strong rules has meant that those bad companies are not compelled to stop misbehaving. It’s meant a race to the bottom: the more colleges abuse students, the more they commit fraud, the more money they make.

Their disgraceful behavior has been documented by the Senate HELP committee[2] and numerous media investigations.[3] I have spoken with hundreds of students, staff, faculty, and executives, who have described broad patterns of abuses. There have been in recent years scores of law enforcement investigations and actions against for-profit schools.[4]

Demand from owners for quick profits has led to relentless pressure to sign up as many students as possible, regardless of whether the program would help them.[5] To charge astronomical tuition, often ten times the price of community college. To give false information to the Department and to students -- about accreditation, job placement, starting salaries.[6] To use bait and switch lead generation tactics[7] and high pressure sales pitches.[8] To fake students’ high school diplomas[9] and financial aid status.[10]

A librarian at Everest College called me, heartbroken, because the school admitted a student who was severely mentally disabled, could barely read. He wanted to be a police officer, but that couldn’t happen. Everest enrolled him in its criminal justice program and took his money anyway.[11] Its owner, Corinthian Colleges, was getting $1.4 billion a year from taxpayers.

A Florida mom, Sara Pierce, was misled by a Kaplan recruiter into signing up for an online Nutrition Science program that, she learned way too late, lacked the accreditation to get her the job she sought.[12] Tiffany Nesbitt and other dental assistant students at a Kaplan school in Charlotte had the same complaint, leading to an attorney general probe and shutdown of the program.[13]

Mike DiGiacomo, an army veteran who wanted to design video games, was misled by not one, but two big chains, EDMC and Career Education Corp., and left with worthless credits and $90,000 of debt.[14]

There has been bad behavior also at ITT, DeVry, Globe, Vatterott, Bridgepoint, and many others.[15]

At their peak, for-profit colleges got $32 billion a year in taxpayer money. The industry had 15 percent of the students but almost 50 percent of loan defaults.

The University of Phoenix reported a four percent graduation rate in its online division. The company was getting $2 billion a year from taxpayers.

The result - hundreds of thousands of Americans with their financial futures ruined. Some came to the last rulemaking to tell how they had been deceived and left with huge debt.[16] The hardest hit were our troops and veterans, then single moms, people of color, and older Americans.

And the abuses, contrary to what the industry wants you to believe, are still widespread.

The problem has been made worse because for-profit colleges impose forced arbitration clauses that keep bad practices concealed and unpunished.

And because there has been almost no debt relief for students who were defrauded by colleges they believed had the Department’s seal of approval.

The previous administration had started getting a handle on the problem. It cancelled recognition of weak accreditor ACICS.[17] It rejected the conversion to nonprofit status of a school that continued to enrich the prior owner, Carl Barney.[18] It stepped up enforcement against abuses.[19]

And after extensive rulemaking, it established the gainful employment and borrower defense rules.

These are reforms that would save taxpayers billions and help students by channeling federal aid toward programs that are actually helping them train for careers.

Now you’ve suspended and propose to potentially throw away these key rules.

Don’t do it.

It sends the wrong message. It tells the scam artists, from the strip mall to Wall Street, that they’re back in business. It tells America you are standing with predatory companies and against hard-working people seeking better lives.

Cancel this rulemaking process. Focus instead on enforcing these common sense rules to protect students and taxpayers.

This article also appears on Republic Report.

[1] I am a self-employed attorney, policy advocate, and consultant. In addition to working with a coalition of organizations addressing higher education policy issues (see http://www.protectstudentsandtaxpayers.org/) I write about these issues, including at https://www.republicreport.org/ and http://www.huffingtonpost.com/author/davidhalperin, and I have published two ebooks on the subject: https://www.amazon.com/Stealing-Americas-Future-Profit-Taxpayers-ebook/dp/B00JAJGIIK and https://www.amazon.com/Friends-High-Places-Endorses-Profit-ebook/dp/B01HYNJCFE .