DeVos' Title IX Protection Roll-Backs are Not in the Least Surprising

As is the new norm in the Trump administration, a high profile and consequential decision is being announced today with little advance notice and even less explicit indicators of its content. This time, it’s coming from Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos - and is expected to be a rollback of Title IX protections in sexual assault cases, marking a reversal from the Dear Colleague Letter issued in 2011 under the Obama administration.

To read the mood of the feminist blogosphere, you would think that this was not just an apocalyptic move but a totally unexpected one. The sense of whiplash, the aura of being blindsided, caught unawares and not anticipating in the slightest a move such as this, characterizes the vast majority of commentary. This is often accompanied by indignation, empty hashtags, and meaningless promises.

I’d like to counter this mood with a simple question: What else did you expect?

Seriously, it’s not as if these rollbacks were a far-fetched possibility. It’s not as if DeVos herself did not tell us exactly what she intended to do with Title IX in her confirmation hearings, or as if the fact she was handpicked by a man who admitted to grabbing women’s genitals was a mixed message on where the administration stood on sexual violence. It could not have been more clear from the minute President Trump got the nomination that Title IX protections were going to disappear, alongside those for every other minority population in the country.

It just strikes me as particularly poignant that not only is the Title IX related outrage relatively myopic in scope - focusing exclusively on students in colleges and universities, discussing a small portion of the realms covered by the statute’s protections - it is completely removed from the existing, highly racialized conversation about the populations targeted by the Trump administration. Ending DACA, stripping funding from FEMA, and erasing climate change from the EPA website are not separate and unrelated issues. Everything relating to the ways in which the President and his cabinet are trying to scrub out everyone who is not a straight, cisgender white man - and to some extent a white woman, given the ways in which they uphold heteropatriarchy (see the Charlottesville KKK crowd for evidence of this) - is directly related to who is impacted and disenfranchised by rollbacks in Title IX protections.

It would be foolish - no, dangerous - to pretend that we can fix this problem simply by prostrating ourselves before Betsy DeVos and President Trump and begging them for mercy and validation. They do not care. It will not fix anything. Lowering yourself before them, asking for political clemency because of who you are, will only save them the step of knocking you down before they step on your neck. It is comforting to think that it will be possible to change the political landscape simply by getting enough people to lay themselves on the line, to share their stories and experiences, that there will be a sudden change of heart and we will all somehow be saved. It is more realistic, however, to acknowledge that this is exactly how patriarchy and oppression is supposed to function. The brutality with which this administration is policing the behavior of certain individuals and excusing that of others is quite literally what patriarchy does.