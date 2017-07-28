In my new book, Diabetes: The Real Cause & The Right Cure, I give you 8 steps to reverse Type 2 Diabetes in 8 weeks. Remain diabetes free as you take this on as a lifestyle. Make better choices and take ownership of your health!

Diabetes affects more than 23 million people in the US. Most diabetics are treated with medications or insulin injections to “control” their diabetes, yet they still develop the complications of the condition. Diabetes is now considered to be the 3rd leading cause of death in the US. 1 in every 4 adults over age 65 has diabetes.

The health professionals have failed to teach people about the true nature of diabetes. This is now a national epidemic that is dangerous and costly. Although there is awareness about diabetes, the general public is unaware that it is truly preventable and reversible by a simple change in diet.

I want to help you make that change with my new book. I am excited to announce that the book is now available!

After 20 years of study, I discovered that there is a serious error in the medical science about the cause and treatment for diabetes. My book explains it: the theory of insulin resistance is incorrect. Diabetes is not caused by the body becoming resistant to its own natural hormone insulin, as medical science has accepted.

I propose that sometimes medical science is wrong and must make a correction. Pharmaceutical companies make billions of dollars off diabetes medications and are not willing to support research that might prove it wrong. People are given, medications and injections to treat insulin resistance, but insulin resistance has never been scientifically proven. It is an illogical and inconsistent theory when you look at the biology of the body.

Grain farmers, food companies and other commercial enterprises also profit from activities based on the incorrect theory about diabetes.

From my research, I can show that diabetes is caused by the consumption of grains – including wheat, barley, rice, oats, corn, and the many products made with the flour of these grains. When people excessively consume grains, it fills their fat cells and eventually forces a normal body metabolism to go haywire, leaving glucose in the bloodstream. This causes high blood sugar—and when that continues for a long period of time, it results in diabetes.

This analysis of diabetes makes far more sense than insulin resistance. It explains why diabetes is spreading in countries like China, India, England, and the US where grain is a major portion of the diet. It explains why younger and younger adults, even teenagers, are developing diabetes, given their diets of pizza, sandwiches, snack foods, cakes, muffins, doughnuts and so many products that contain grains. It also explains why some pregnant women get gestational diabetes and shed it within days after giving birth.

Recognizing the link between grains and high blood sugar is the key to preventing and reversing diabetes. This book shows how you can follow 8 simple steps to change your diet, learn to stop overeating, and develop new approaches to maintaining your weight.

Diabetes can be reversed in as short a time as 8 weeks. You do not need to go on special diets, other than avoiding grains. You do not need to buy any special products, such as the many things sold on TV or in magazines. Most of all, you do not need to live the rest of your life taking medications or injecting insulin; all it takes is eating as little as possible of grains and grain-flour foods.

This is my second book. The first, Eat Chew Live: 4 Revolutionary Ideas to Prevent Diabetes, Lose Weight & Enjoy Food, focused on preventing diabetes, maintaining body weight and enjoying food intake.

This book is focused on reversing diabetes for those who already have it. Order the book today! Please share this post with someone you love who is suffering from Type 2 Diabetes