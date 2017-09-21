Diabolical is the Only Word to Call the GOP’s New Assault on Obamacare

# 45 Trump and the GOP’s latest effort to wipe the slate clean of the Affordable Care Act is even by its abominably low standards, diabolical. There’s no other word to describe a bill that far outdoes the worst of the bills that the GOP put forth back during the summer that went down to defeat. A quick reminder about those bills. They were so bad that a handful of GOP senators, including John McCain, broke ranks with the GOP majority and in the final vote, said no. The bills would have scaled down subsidies, and upped tax credits, the expansion of high risk pools, health savings accounts, give insurers the right to peddle insurance in any state they choose, and create Association Health Plans to small businesses and risk pools.

This one tops those abominations by a mile. Start with Medicaid, it would ladle out federal dollars through block grants to the states to run their Medicaid programs. It will chinch on the dollars that it allocates and add further insult to injury by letting the states pretty much pick and choose how, and on what, the money will be spent to cover. Even more hideous, it will permit states to set whatever restrictions—work, age, need requirements—that they want. Just imagine if someone who makes a modest income that exceeds the paltry income levels say a state such as Mississippi, could set for Medicaid eligibility. They incur a catastrophic illness but they have no coverage. It doesn’t take much imagination to figure out it’s literally a life and death crisis for that individual. It doesn’t matter how many persons fit the medical outlier category, there’s not a penny more allocated under the GOP block grant plan to the states.

The most diabolical part of this is that funding for children’s medical needs would shrink over the next decade by pegging funding to the standard inflation rate rather than the more realistic medical inflation cost. The elderly and disabled wouldn’t fare much better. There would not be a nickel more allocated under the block grant funding to the states to cover their health care costs. The GOP’s answer is for the states to establish more high-risk pools for them. But to cover the high cost of maintaining these pools, states would have to pony up more tax dollars or impose premium assessments on insurers who in turn would simply hike their prices to cover the assessments. It would be a never-ending cost increase cycle with absolutely no guarantee that the sickest and neediest in the pool would get the coverage they need.

Medicaid, of course, has always been the single biggest red flag for the GOP. Many GOP House and Senate members have schemed and connived for years trying to figure out ways to gut Medicaid. The cry has been the always phony, and politically self-serving line that it is cost ineffective and inefficient.

Not far behind the GOP’s scrap Medicaid ploy in ugliness, is the assault on the linchpin of the Obamacare’s provisions, the elimination of insurers denying coverage to those with pre-existing conditions and subsidies for the low income and middle-class to offset insurance purchase costs. This bill eliminates the subsidies in 2020 and allows insurers to use a variety of guises not to cover anyone with say cancer or a heart condition. Or, to price the cost of coverage for them so high that it effectively excludes those individuals from coverage.

The prime selling point for this atrocious plan is that individuals could put more of their savings into tax free health savings accounts. Let’s say a working person can scrape together the increase to $6.650 to an individual or $13,300 for families the bill permits. Then that individual or family member is hit with a major illness or disability that in one instant would wipe out the money in their health savings account, and still leave them tens of thousands short to pay for the cost of care, what would they do?

The Congressional Budget Office has issued report after report that pretty much comes to the same conclusion. That is that under the GOP plan, anywhere from 20, to a staggering 30 million Americans, would be plucked from the health care rolls in the next decade. The majority will have no insurance or bare bones coverage that will sharply limit would insurers will and won’t be covered. considered too costly to pay for.

This time around the GOP won’t have to work as hard to arm twist wavering Republicans to back the hideous bill. The vote on it will be part of the 2017 budget reconciliation bill and this only takes a simple majority. Needless to say, not one Democratic Senate vote is required.

For those who had any illusion that Trump and the GOP would give up on trying to dump Obamacare into the history dustbin, this bill should shatter that. The GOP’s never-ending assault on Obamacare is just that, diabolical.