Celebrities Remember Dick Gregory, A 'Comedic Master' And ‘Hero For Civil Rights’

From politicians and actors, to activists and comedians, to fans and friends — people have been taking to Twitter in droves to pay homage to Dick Gregory, the iconic satirist and civil rights activist who died on Saturday at the age of 84.

“He taught us how to laugh. He taught us how to fight. He taught us how to live,” wrote activist Rev. Jesse Jackson. “Dick Gregory was committed to justice. I miss him already.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ.) spoke of Gregory’s ”unflinching honesty and courage.” Jane Sanders wrote of how her husband, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), had spent a night in jail with Gregory in the 1960s for protesting segregation in Chicago schools. Cornell William Brooks, former president of the NAACP, described Gregory as a “provocateur [who] challenged not only what we thought was funny but how we thought.”

“What you did for comedy can’t ever be equalled,” wrote comedian and writer Larry Wilmore in his Twitter eulogy. Actor John Fugelsang recalled an elderly Gregory slapping him on the back with the “strength of 5 men.”

Gregory, who used satire to profound effect to tackle issues like civil rights and black identity in his comedy, dedicated decades of his life to activism. He demonstrated with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and went on dozens of hunger strikes to protest myriad issues, including prison reform and the Vietnam War, reported The New York Times.

Gregory’s son, Christian Gregory, announced his father’s death on social media on Saturday. “It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, D.C.,” he wrote.

In the hours that followed, Dick Gregory’s name began trending on Twitter as thousands remembered the activist’s humor, humanity and heroism. Scroll down to read a sampling of the messages remembering the “comedic master” and “true hero of civil rights.”

Comedian Dick Gregory always told it like it is. Our laughter was fuel to fight for justice in an unjust world. RIP 1932-2017 pic.twitter.com/wpbdEkvny1 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 20, 2017

RIP Dick Gregory. What you did for comedy can't ever be equalled. https://t.co/MStSomtfYR — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory's unflinching honesty & courage, inspired us to fight, live, laugh & love despite it all. #RestInPowerhttps://t.co/RQjmQBjob6 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 20, 2017

RIP Dick Gregory, a good & brave man. He & @SenSanders spent the night in jail together for protesting Chicago segregated schools in the 60s https://t.co/pYpMU34eOx — Jane O'Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) August 20, 2017

In 2015 Dick Gregory told NBC he wanted to remembered like a turtle:"hard on the outside soft on the inside & willing to stick his neck out" pic.twitter.com/rn8KFRoEgR — Chris Donovan (@chrisdonovan) August 20, 2017

I did a tv special w/ Dick Gregory & he did our @SXMInsight show. He watched my set & slapped me on the back w/the strength of 5 men. pic.twitter.com/BeYbSqlvM7 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 20, 2017

You taught us and loved us. Thank you, #DickGregory. pic.twitter.com/uYytZ3PIKy — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory was such a powerful opponent against systematic racism, J. Edgar Hoover once ordered the FBI to use the mafia to murder him pic.twitter.com/wgC23z9mJp — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) August 20, 2017

RIP Dick Gregory, true hero for civil rights. Here he is marching for voting rights with Dr King in Mississippi 1966 pic.twitter.com/DaxU7ugj57 — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) August 20, 2017

#DickGregory as a civil rights icon, comic genius, & provocateur, challenged not only what we thought was funny but how we thought.@EBONYMag pic.twitter.com/rfbtPHhdrQ — Cornell Wm. Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory with possibly the greatest description I've ever heard of what an artist or piece of art can do to an audience. #RIPDickGregory pic.twitter.com/4wgMRRZzM1 — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory, may God Bless you and Keep you. Thank you for giving yourself to all of us. pic.twitter.com/Z1dLIvYuBn — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) August 20, 2017

Rest In Peace to the great Dick Gregory. Your comedic brilliance, activism and strength will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/R8bUZx6QyU — SAINT HERON (@SaintHeron) August 20, 2017

Rest In Peace, Dick Gregory. My condolences to all that loved him. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 20, 2017

Much respect to the memory of Dick Gregory. I've never met the man, but at times felt he articulated the black struggle like no other. RIP. — Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) August 20, 2017

Deeply sad to hear the passing of Dick Gregory. An American hero and a great mentor to so many of us. Thank you for teaching so many of us. pic.twitter.com/7jitKkK96R — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) August 20, 2017

i think i may have seen everything that was important about public speaking from seeing dick gregory speak one time. what an incredible man. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) August 20, 2017

Rest In Peace Dick Gregory - You were a brilliant, unflinching, hysterical comedic master. We've lost one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/K6XL3Iub10 — Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) August 20, 2017

RIP Dick Gregory. Great comedian. Great American. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 20, 2017

RIP dick gregory. one of the most important, world-shaping humorists, activists and story-tellers we'll ever know. an icon of mine. — Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) August 20, 2017

A life well lived. #DickGregory — Kyle Townsend (@TheKyleTownsend) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory lived an amazing, revolutionary life. A groundbreaker in comedy and a voice for justice. RIP — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 20, 2017