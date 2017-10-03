Did The Chargers Make A Colossal Mistake Moving To Los Angeles?

By: Leigh Steinberg

Original Post on Forbes.com

The newly relocated Los Angeles Chargers have started the NFL season with three consecutive losses. They are playing at StubHub Center, designed for soccer, with a tiny capacity of 27,000 fans, and still have not been able to sell out the stadium. They have barely made a dent in the consciousness of Southern California and have three more years to play in that venue.

Fans are just adjusting to the return of the Rams, who had almost 50 years of history in the market. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates, the most visible Chargers, are in the later years of their careers. In San Diego in 2015, the Chargers drew about 57,000 fans a game. Did the team make a colossal misjudgment in moving to Los Angeles?

While their debut has been discouraging, the Chargers can ultimately be a success in Los Angeles. There are some 17 million people residing within a several-hour drive on a Sunday in Southern California. It is a massive area that has high attendance for two major league baseball teams, two NBA teams, two NHL teams and a soccer team. There is also great support for two major college sports programs ― UCLA and Southern California. This is the second-largest media market in the country. Even with the absence of an NFL team for 20 years, interest in the NFL remained high.

There were major challenges to the Chargers' introduction into the Southern California market. Unlike the Rams, they did not have a local effort to bring them in. They left behind a fan base that is largely furious about the move and less likely to make the drive to Carson. The tiny stadium capacity makes it difficult to build up a base of fans who have been to the games. The cost of tickets ($200) and parking ($100) screen out a large segment of potential fans. The Chargers can ultimately make themselves a powerful draw and benefit from the economic opportunities in Southern California and playing in a state-of-the-art stadium as long as they are sensitive to the uniqueness of the market.

1. Fans in Southern California love high-profile stars. Mike Trout, Blake Griffin, Yasiel Puig and Clayton Kershaw follow in a tradition of Los Angeles star athletes. The Lakers had Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant and now have Lonzo Ball. They still draw while losing. The Dodgers had Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Steve Garvey and Fernando Valenzuela and have Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager starring today. Local owners have been stars, from Jack Kent Cooke and Jerry Buss to Carroll Rosenbloom and the Clippers' new owner, Steve Ballmer. Rivers and Gates are still stars for the Chargers, and defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Melvin Gordon are promotable young faces.

2. Fans in Southern California love winners. This may take a while, but the Chargers have exciting division rivals in the Raiders, the Broncos and the Chiefs, who all have Southern California fans.

3. Southern California is responsive to the extensive promotion that creates the concept of a venue being the place to be. When the Dodgers arrived in 1958, they marketed the Southland like it was Des Moines, Iowa. They had straight-A student nights and Little League nights and Kiwana and Rotary promotion. They used Union 76 gas stations to produce portraits and bios of the players. They promoted the concept of going to a Dodger game as an enjoyable evening, no matter who the opposition or the pitcher was, regardless of whether they won. The Chargers can use this model. They have made preliminary efforts but simply have not had enough time yet. The Chargers' sponsorship of the Orange County HS Football Classic is an example of what they can do. Finding a practice facility and all of the myriad details of moving put a strain on a relocating franchise. Given time, the Chargers will learn the market and how to promote.