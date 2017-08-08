This Tweet About That Kesha Moment Is Gold, Jerry Seinfeld

Someone might need to give Kesha a hug after this.

The singer was the center of an embarrassing viral moment in June when she attempted to give Jerry Seinfeld a hug on the red carpet at the National Night of Laughter and Song. He wasn’t into it, repeatedly saying, “No, thanks.”

It was the rejection heard round the world.

Since then the singer said she “should’ve known better” than to attempt a hug with Seinfeld since he’s not a “huggy” guy. The comedian similarly defended his decision to abstain from affection, saying, “I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone. Say hello. I gotta start somewhere.”

We thought we had moved passed it all, but now Seinfeld is opening up old wounds.

Me and my Manager of three decades, @georgeshapiro enjoying

Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/nqz1Vy0rqe — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) August 8, 2017

Standing in front of a mural in Melbourne depicting the viral moment, the comedian gave his manager George Shapiro an embrace.

“Me and my Manager of three decades, @georgeshapiro enjoying Melbourne,” Seinfeld tweeted.