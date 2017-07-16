'Game Of Thrones' Slyly Teases The Best Doggone Reunion

The “Game of Thrones” Episode 2 preview just made us paws.

Fans no doubt remember that, in Season 1, Arya (Maisie Williams) sends away her direwolf, Nymeria, to save her from being killed because Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) lies about the situation in which the animal attacked him. Sadly, Sansa’s (Sophie Turner) direwolf, Lady, is killed in Nymeria’s place.

Ever since Nymeria left, we’ve all been waiting for Arya to reunite with her ― and now, it appears it’s finally happening.

HBO just tried to sneak the moment past us in an Episode 2 preview:

NYMERIA AND ARYA REUNITING NEXT WEEK I CAN'T#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FGwRjlyDY7 — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) July 17, 2017

It happens quickly, but right after you see an image of a wolf, Arya comes on screen, so we can comfortably assume the wolf is Nymeria.

We’ll have to wait for Episode 2 for confirmation, but prepare yourself for the best dog-gone reunion ever.