ENTERTAINMENT
07/16/2017 10:54 pm ET

'Game Of Thrones' Slyly Teases The Best Doggone Reunion

Howl did we miss this?

By Bill Bradley

The “Game of Thrones” Episode 2 preview just made us paws.

Fans no doubt remember that, in Season 1, Arya (Maisie Williams) sends away her direwolf, Nymeria, to save her from being killed because Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) lies about the situation in which the animal attacked him. Sadly, Sansa’s (Sophie Turner) direwolf, Lady, is killed in Nymeria’s place.

Ever since Nymeria left, we’ve all been waiting for Arya to reunite with her ― and now, it appears it’s finally happening.

HBO just tried to sneak the moment past us in an Episode 2 preview:

It happens quickly, but right after you see an image of a wolf, Arya comes on screen, so we can comfortably assume the wolf is Nymeria.

We’ll have to wait for Episode 2 for confirmation, but prepare yourself for the best dog-gone reunion ever.

“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST:

"Game of Thrones" Season 7 premiere
Suggest a correction
Bill Bradley Entertainment Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Television Game Of Thrones
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
'Game Of Thrones' Slyly Teases The Best Doggone Reunion

CONVERSATIONS