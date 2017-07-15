Did You Know These Eight Things About 'Billions'!

The first season of Billions, which is already available in www.sho.com/billions, has an ambitious cast led by Damian Lewis (Homeland) and Paul Giamatti (Entre Copas).

For this reason, there have been gathered eight facts that you would like to know about the fiction that already has a second season that will be released in early 2107.

1. The soundtrack

Billions, besides having two great protagonists, owns a great original soundtrack created by the Eskmo artist and songs of famous groups of music like Metallica, Bob Dylan, Ryan Adams, Van Halen or Pixies, among others.

2. The co-protagonists

Although featured mainly by Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti, their female co-stars played by Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman have been written so perfectly that sometimes they make the central plot even more intriguing, rarely being anything more than trivial subplots.

3. Directors

Several episodes of Billions TV Series are directed by acclaimed Neil Burger, director of the series Limitless and Divergente saga, and James Foley, director of some episodes of House of Cards.

4. Created by a finance guru

The series is created by Andrew Ross Sorkin - not Aaron Sorkin of The Newsroom - author of Too Big to Fail, an expert on Wall Street finance and the legal world and himself who spent years creating all the Billions craze.

5. The protagonists are inspired by real characters

Although the protagonists themselves are not based on specific people in real life, they have been inspired by others.

According to Screeprism, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York met Paul Giamatti during the preparation of Rhoades' role. Bharrara's accusation during his tenure served as the most recent source for the character of Rhoades. Sorkin also mentions former federal prosecutor and Mayor Rudy Guliani as the main source for the character.

On the other hand, Axelrod is inspired by Steve Cohen's humblest beginnings. Cohen grew up in suburban New York, where his father was a clothing manufacturer and his mother a part-time piano teacher.

6. The connection with the 11S

Axelrod's connection to September 11 is an interesting way to bring to light a topic that is sometimes ignored and essentially forgotten with respect to a businessman who made billions of dollars buying options against the airline industry while the Twin Towers They were still burning.

7. A book as an aid

During the filming of Billions, Damian Lewis was seen in SoHo in London reading a copy of Fooling Some of People's All-Time: A Long Short Story, written by none other than activist David Einhorn, founder and president of Greenlight Capital, thus helping him for his role in the series.

8. Problems with fiction and real life