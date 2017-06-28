Diet For a Healthy Relationship and Better Sex Life

Relationships are a hard work! Yes, everything seems so easy at the beginning, but to have a healthy and happy relationship with your significant other, both of you have to make some effort. As human beings, we constantly evolve and with more experience, we’re able to connect with our partner on a deeper level. Sex life is also important here, passion is important for every relationship. When it comes to sex, we experiment and try out different things all the time, but you’ve probably never thought about making some diet tweaks as well. This article will be of huge help for you then. Keep reading to see how to use food to improve your sex life and, thereby, the relationship.

Conflicts and habits related to food

While the food we consume is important for our overall health including sex life, some diet-related habits also matter here. Believe it or not, eating habits can help you improve your relationship by building intimacy or they can enhance the most common problems in the relationship. Here are a few examples:

· Food conflicts – it is not uncommon for food preferences and habits to cause stress in a relationship. Of course, stress and tension make it difficult to improve the sex life as well. Potential sources of food-related conflicts include religious dietary constrictions, cultural differences, tension between an adventurous and picky eater, the tension between omnivore and vegetarian/vegan

· Eating together – sitting together at the same table and eating at the same time isn’t just about dealing with hunger, it is an incredible opportunity for two people to unwind with your partner and build intimacy in a relaxed and a more pleasurable setting

· Support through food – a person’s self-esteem is closely associated with their weight. An overweight individual struggles with weak confidence, particularly if he/she is an emotional eater. When one person wants to change dietary habits, it is important for the other partner to offer support rather than criticism. Support builds trust, adds to the intimacy, and it also shows in the bedroom. On the other hand, criticism induces the opposite effect; leads to resentment and sex life suffers

Eat plenty of zinc

Zinc is a trace mineral that is of huge importance for your overall health and wellbeing. Some of the main benefits of zinc include stronger immunity, antioxidant properties, diabetes prevention and management, better heart health, and others. That said, higher intake of zinc-rich foods is also important for your sex life, particularly if you’re a man who struggles with low testosterone.

This mineral improves sexual competence by increasing penile thrusting and prolonging ejaculatory latency without disturbing arousal and motivation, according to a study published in the Journal of Human Reproductive Sciences. Additionally, zinc appears to be vital for the production of testosterone. For example, a research from the Nutrition found that zinc plays an important role in modulating serum testosterone levels. Scientists discovered that levels of testosterone in participants strongly correlated to zinc concentrations.

L-citrulline and l-arginine

L-arginine is a type of amino acid, building block of proteins. One of the most notable effects of l-arginine is improved blood flow and circulation. L-citrulline is yet another amino acid, but it gets converted to l-arginine in your body. This amino acid is particularly important for men who struggle with different erectile dysfunction types including hormonal, vasculogenic (caused by poor blood flow) just to name a few.

The journal Urology published a study which showed that l-citrulline supplementation poses as the alternative treatment for mild to moderate case of erectile dysfunction. Moreover, one study found that supplementation with l-arginine, especially in the combination with pycnogenol, causes a significant improvement in sexual function in men without side effects.

You can buy and use l-citrulline and l-arginine in a supplement form, but you can also get them through diet primarily in meats and seeds.

Eat watermelon

Summer here; meaning you’ll eat watermelons frequently. They are incredibly delicious and serve as an amazing refreshing during hot summer days. Now, you’ll have yet another reason to eat watermelons – they can help you improve your sex life. How? The answer is because watermelons contain libido-boosting phytonutrients. One research found that watermelon contains lycopene and l-citrulline, which converts into l-arginine. Thanks to these extremely beneficial compounds, watermelon has the same effect as Viagra. Strong, long-lasting erections are crucial for better sex life and long-lasting relationships. So, go to the store and get you a watermelon today.

Don’t rely on alcohol

It is a common belief that alcohol can improve a sexual relationship between two people, but the reality is different. In fact, alcohol intake can only have a negative impact on your sex life. Not only it leads to unsafe behaviors, but it also contributes to erectile dysfunction. High intake of alcoholic beverages decreases blood flow to the penile tissue, thus preventing you from getting aroused. It is needless to mention that a lot of problems in a relationship can stem from alcohol use. Therefore, don’t rely on alcohol to give your sex life a boost.

Consume libido-boosting foods

We sometimes underestimate the power of food. Things we eat can either help us improve all aspects of health and wellbeing (including sexual health) or lead to multiple issues. For example, unhealthy foods affect our sex life in a number of ways including weight gain, weak self-esteem, hormonal imbalance, low sex drive, but healthy food choices can make all these problems disappear.

A well-balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients can restore hormone balance, boost your stamina, and help you have a mind-blowing sex life. That is also why a lot of people use dietary supplements such as Juggernox, to supply their body with healthy, all-natural compounds they can’t obtain through food in sufficient amounts.

Here are some foods that can benefit your sex drive:

· Oysters

· Chili peppers

· Avocados

· Almonds

· Arugula

· Figs

· Broccoli

· Dark chocolate

· Green tea

· Ginger

· Pumpkin seeds

· Bananas

Conclusion