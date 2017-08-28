Difference Between Liberals and Libertarians

Given the mockery that has become of both major US political parties, as of late, I've noticed rising interest in third parties. Particularly, there has been a good bit of buzz around the Libertarian Party, so when a friend of mine asked me how liberals are different than Libertarians, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to pen an article that he or anyone else with the same question can turn to as a reference.

Liberalism came from the Latin word, “Liberalis,” which is a political philosophy founded on the idea of liberty and equality. Thus, liberals support political ideas, such as civil rights, free and fair elections, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, liberty, free trade, and the right to life. On the other hand, libertarianism promotes freedom, liberty, and voluntary association, and they also minimize coercion.

Based on these definitions, liberalism focuses on equality, while libertarianism on having a small government. Simply put, Libertarians concentrates on individual freedom, while liberals emphasize equality and social justice for the collective.

How They Came About

The History of Liberalism. John Locke, a 17th-century philosopher, is the founder of the liberalism movement. His belief was that each person has the right to life, liberty, and property. Wherein, the purpose of the government is to protect the citizens' right, and there should be a distinctly different executive branch and legislation, along with the rule of law to make this happen.

History of Libertarianism. The libertarian movement could be traced back to the classical liberals, but historians claim that it originated in the 1950s, with Hazlitt, Friedman, Rothbard, and Read. However, it was Ayn Rand who popularized the political ideology with her best-selling classic – Atlas Shrugged.

Economic Policy Positions

Libertarians follow the belief, “live and let live,” or synonymously known as the “laissez-faire” approach. These people believe in less government intervention, lower taxes, and letting the market take care of itself to avoid conflicts.

On the other hand, liberals are more of “pro-regulation.” They have the idea that the market cannot be trusted to self-govern, and so it's important to ensure that the social ideas are met. They also believe that the Bill of Rights was created to protect the masses from huge corporations. Many liberals also believe that leaving the big corporations unconstrained could result in the exploitation of labor, pollution, controlling of the markets, and putting costs on others.

Social Policies of Libertarians and Liberals

Libertarians appreciate the notion of “rugged individualism.” What this term means is that the government should not intervene with the individual's choice regarding morality and the public good; they are allowed to choose what's best for them and the country. However, their view regarding what the state can do can vary, but they all share an underlying mistrust of authority. They support capitalism, but the socialists would rather have it abolished.

Liberals feel that the “Equality of Outcomes” is the benchmark society should strive for at all times. Indeed, it is monitoring and overseeing these that makes left leaning governments grow so large as personnel is needed to promote and enforce equality. The rationale behind this notion is that it's unfair for one person to earn more than someone else, irrespective of effort because this would indicate a disadvantage on the part of the individuals who weren't able to earn it.

Similarities between the Two Philosophies

As we talk about libertarians and liberals, we can say that although they have some differences, they also have a few similarities as well. For one, liberals agree on a few important issues that a country face, and they are for the protection of the first, fourth, and fifth amendments-- what libertarians protect as well. Likewise, they also believe in preserving the liberty of every individual. Both of these parties also protect the individual and their rights from the government. They also aim to legalize drugs, gay marriage, abortion, and less severe sentencing of criminals.