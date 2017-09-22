Diffused Congruence Podcast: Lena Khan on The Tiger Hunter

On our latest episode we're joined by Lena Khan, writer/producer/director of the new film The Tiger Hunter, in theaters now. The film stars Danny Pudi, Rizwan Manji, and Jon Heder, and is inspired by her father's immigrant experience coming to the west in the 1970s. We had the opportunity to chat with Lena about her own interest in the film industry, some of her artistic inspirations, and the long journey of bringing this film to the screen, from concept to crowdfunding, to completion. It's a story about artistic perserverance that's at least as inspirational as the film itself, and you can hear it all at the embed below, or via iTunes or Stitcher. As always, please hit "like" on our Facebook page, and send any comments or questions to DiffusedCongruence@gmail.com.