Digital Bullying: Meredith Placko Speaks On The Abuse Women Endure Online

This is the first part of a multi-part series where online bullying and harassment highlighted. I recently had the opportunity to sit down with digital personality Meredith Placko about her personal experiences.

Prevalence of Online Abuse

Recent studies performed by Pew Research show that 70% of women see online harassment as a "major problem," while nearly double feel it's more important to feel welcome and safe online as compared to being able to speak their minds freely.

Last year, digital security firm Norton conducted research in Australia, showing that 76% of women under 30 experienced online abuse or harassment online. Elle Hunt of the Guardian further details:

Harassment ranged from unwanted contact, trolling, and cyberbullying to sexual harassment and threats of rape and death. Women under 30 were overrepresented in every category.

One in seven – and one in four women aged under 30 – had received general threats of physical violence. Almost one in ten women under 30 had experienced revenge porn and/or “sextortion.”

In 2014, Soraya Chemaly of Time detailed other types of harassment women encounter online, "Women are also the majority of people experiencing revenge porn, the distribution of non-consensual photography, often involving nudity and sex. Last month’s theft and distribution of the private photographs of more than 100 celebrities, almost all female, was a case in point."

Chemaly continues:

In theory, these things can happen to anyone—but they don’t. They happen overwhelming to women and the abusers are overwhelmingly men. Stalking, off and online, is a crime in which men are the majority of perpetrators and women the targets. Justice Department records reveal that 70 percent of those stalked online are women. More than 80 percent of cyber-stalking defendants are male.

Conversation With Meredith

Meredith Placko

Meredith Placko is an online personality who works for numerous outlets including appearing on The Young Turks Network as a TV review panel member on the What The Flick production.

Throughout our in-depth conversation, Meredith spoke on a range of issues including lessons from GamerGate, how women online should not be seen as hopeless, her personal experiences dealing with online harassment, and how men can help to reduce cyber bullying.

The discussion also compares the harassment men receive online in relation to women. At moments, extremely emotional stories are shared which speak to empowerment, workplace bullying, and how companies can create a positive working environment for all of their employees.

Meredith also goes into detail as to why she left the profession and experiences in the field - including commentary on her facing sexism from a former female boss.

The Full Interview With Meredith Can Be Seen Below