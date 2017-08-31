Digital Revolution: A New Way of Working. Youth & Jobs

The 2017 World Population Data sheet was published last week, with a special focus on Youth. The World Population in 2017 is of 7.5 billion, (in 2050 we will be 9.8 billion) with 107 births per 1,000 women aged 15-19 in least developed countries, 16 per 1,000 in more developed. World Youth (aged 15-24 years old) in 2017 is of 1,2 billion.

@CrossWalk.com

Projections show that the most populous countries, in 2050, will be India (with 1,676 million people), China (with 1,343 million) and Nigeria (with 411 million people). The highest fertility rates, in 2017, are in Africa, in the countries of Niger, followed by Chad, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola and Mali.

Young populations will grow, therefore more jobs, skills, training and opportunities will be needed to productively engage them in the job market, thus contributing to the economic development of their countries. In terms of development, especially in West Africa ( Sahel Region) and Eastern Africa, I am witnessing a huge potential of young people, their willingness to learn, to study and to get connected via Whatsapp, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Hubs for social dialogue, multicultural understanding, mutual respect and opening mindsets and doors for opportunities.

“No question that Modern information and communication technologies make it easier to obtain access to services and resources, expanding opportunities and making markets more efficient”- International Financial Corporation, World Bank.

In an interest report, The Economist questions the future of work and the need to adapt to the new wave of digital innovation, the rise of more tech jobs and artificial intelligence. All industries- The Economist continues- from the music one to the hospitality , passing by cars and infrastructure, are shaping their industries in a more virtual way, being able to connect people, places and to get the job done in less time, less resources and more effectively.

Two great examples came across my work and my attempt to understand the digital revolution and this new way of working.

UNESCO supports Open Educational Resources, indicating any type of educational materials that are in the public domain or introduced with an open license. The nature of these materials means that anyone can legally and freely copy, use, adapt and re-share them. Open Educational Resources (or OERs) range from textbooks to curricula, syllabi, lecture notes, assignments, tests, projects, audio, video and animation. By sharing and acquiring knowledge, free access to information allows people to educate themselves, contributing to the improvement of education across the globe, and especially important for developing countries, where many students may not be able to afford textbooks, where access to classrooms may be limited, and where teacher-training programs may be lacking. By enrolling in free open online classes, for instance, students can save money, still get the education they wish and land their dreams jobs, all across the world. As free information is fundamental human right, OERs make it possible for people of all ages and backgrounds to learn more about the world around them and access the tools they need to improve their lives and livelihoods. UNESCO’s work has focused on sensitizing ministries of education, teacher training institutions and other educational institutions on the benefits of OER through policy and advocacy discussions with involvement of key organizations.

@Onlineacademiccommunity.uvic.ca

If both education and jobs are becoming more digital and all online, a strong internet and mobile networks need to be put into place to ensure a good delivery of services and results. The International Financial Corporation runs a program called Mobile @Frontier and Broadband Development where they support companies and mobile operations to expand their networks and upgrade services to reach all geographic areas and population groups, especially in challenging operating environments such as frontier and post-conflict areas.

Internet, broadband connectivity and networks are then enablers to boost the economic growth and encourage the creation of more jobs that can improve people’ standard of living.

@clickmaven.co.za

Education and Jobs are what drive the economic, social and political pillars of a society. Voices from civil society, as well as private and public sectors, NGOs and international organizations are raising awareness of the key importance of open and free knowledge and flow of ideas, news and images for all, to better the shape the future of today and tomorrow, adapting to the new wave of global working ( you can be sitting in Kenya, as I am here now for instance, writing to you, who are reading from Nigeria or in South Africa). Interconnections, of ideas are possible via sharing, and what better sharing than websites, social media and online newspapers?

Faster connected, better jobs, better life conditions, new ideas to build a more understanding, compassionate, peaceful and multicultural world, where the Joy of Learning new things everyday is unstoppable.

@GaiaParadiso