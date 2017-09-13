Dine, dance and indulge in these historical San Antonio establishments

San Antonio's rich history is made up of much more than the Missions. Here are five spots where you can hang out with laid-back locals and experience the historical charm of this friendly Texas town...

Museums are great, but this 227-room luxury hotel just steps from the famous River Walk is a living, breathing monument to the glamorous side of San Antonio's past. Opened in 1909, The St. Anthony Hotel completed a two-year-long, $24 million renovation in 2015. Some of the most important sections of this National Historic Landmark building remain intact, like the elegant, chandelier-studded Anacacho Ballroom and the long, marble columned and lavishly furnished Peacock Alley. The Peacock Alley, a deep-green carpeted hallway, was witness to wealthy cowboys and celebrity guests--from Princess Grace to President Eisenhower to Patrick Swayzee—who would strut their stuff up and down the lobby area. A copy of the book containing The St. Anthony’s history sits in each guest room for those who wish to dig deeper into the hotel’s, and the city’s, legendary past.

But even locals who are not guests at The St. Anthony flock to the hotel's award-winning New American restaurant, Rebelle, for fine dining in an intimate space. The restaurant gets its name from the two men who were considered rebels for trying to establish a luxury hotel in what was then a dusty cattle town. Throw a glamorous party in the private dining room or just relax into the plush sofa seating along the walls while you indulge in one of the city’s top dining experiences.

On a Friday or Saturday night, VFW Post 76 is a happening place to be. After walking past a tempting taco truck and under the welcome arch with neon signage, the beauty of this downtown, riverfront building from 1917 becomes stunningly clear. The all white, two-story, elegantly columned Victorian house with wraparound porch sits beside a mass of wooden picnic benches, spacious dance floor and a covered stage for concerts. The fact that this is the oldest VFW Post in Texas is reason enough to venture into this restored and supposedly haunted building, where you can admire framed certificates and photos from decades before. Of course, you'll want to head inside for the bar, pool table and jukebox, too.

Since 1979, locals have been dining on hearty, home-cooked food at this super friendly Texas Roadhouse while seated beside the hefty trunk of a five-century-old (!!) oak tree. Dating back to 1906, this building originally served as Fincke's Meat Market. If you're a San Antonio Spurs fan, this is a great place to gather with your friends and get fired up for the game--with the purchase of a meal at Josephine St., you can sign up to get a free ride on the school bus shuttle (yes, it's really a school bus) to and from that night's Spurs game at the AT&T Center.

Legendary country musicians have been shaking things up at this suburban Texas dance hall since 1942. It's said that Willie Nelson, who played here almost every weekend for awhile, considers Floore's one of his favorite venues. There's also an outdoor stage, but if you're taking part in some good old foot-stompin’ by the indoor stage, look up and admire the weird and funky Texas relics (cowboy boots and hats, vintage Texas beer cans, etc) that dangle from the ceiling. And check out the entertaining signs—they're everywhere. If you're not the dancing type, the Floore's cafe will keep you happy with its famous tamales, homemade bread and sausages. Whether or not you're a fan of country music, this is a place that can't be missed!

