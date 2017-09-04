Dining at Walt Disney World Resorts, Part Two By John Mariani

Flying Fish at Disney’s Boardwalk

I suspect many visitors to Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort—either as children or with their own children—learned to eat what would have been exotic there, and that also goes for guests in the branches in France, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Disney has long been canny about surveying guests’ likes and dislikes about its food service—more healthy options than burgers and fries, more seafood, more vegetables, and, for the upscale market, restaurants comparable to those found in major U.S. cities. As mentioned last week, better international-style food was introduced when Epcot Centre (now just Epcot) and the Disney-MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios) opened.

Every Disney food service outlet is constantly monitored, updated, renovated and sometimes removed for the installation of a newer concept. Every detail goes through a state-of-the-art Flavor Lab, where concepts years away from opening are developed by “Imagineers.” The newly conceived Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie (above) at the World Showcase must walk a line between Gallic authenticity and American appetites; hence, larger-than-usual croissants. Vivoli Il Gelato at Disney Springs is an offshoot of the famous original in Florence, Italy.

One of the most significant renovations at the Resorts has been the fine dining room called Flying Fish at Disney's Board Walk (above). The restaurant, which has been around for since 1996, is enormously popular—though not cheap—and there are some wonderful new decorous touches: chandeliers that look like bubbles floating to the surface of the sea and clear glass flying fish on nearly invisible strings. The place is darker than it used to be, perhaps aiming at a more sophisticated look, but dark it is. I’m not sure why some tables have linens and others do not, but settings are of very fine quality and the wine list is excellent, as has become the rule at the resort’s upscale restaurants. There is also an old-style Victorian saloon attached to the main dining room. At this point the ratio of seafood to meat dishes at Flying Fish is about equal, but on my latest visit I stayed closer to the sea than the land, beginning with wonderfully plump, crispy shell crab with a saffron aïoli, pickled red onion, herb puree and pomegranate ($21). I did allow myself to indulge in excellent Kurobuta pork belly with a shank croquette, apple slaw, Bing cherry gastrique and shirred quail egg ($13).

Among the main courses I most liked was a lavish dish of lobster nestled in squid ink pasta with golden tomato sauce, baby artichokes, and fennel pollen that was as delicious as it was pretty. It does cost $64 but is easy to share for two people. Spanish octopus comes hot from a wood-fired grill, sharing the plate with Chilean sea bass and Key West pink shrimp graced with Spanish bomba rice (usually used for paella), sweet peppers and housemade chorizo ($49). I didn’t order the salmon flown in all the way from New Zealand ($39), when better Pacific Northwest salmon might have been purchased. But I don’t often see Hawaiian abalone on a menu, so I went for it, accompanied by Skull Island prawns, a Gulf shrimp salad, charred potatoes, corn salad and Syrian (really?) pumpkinseed oil ($79). There are niceties like chilled silverware with dessert , and wine suggestions are given with every dish. The food prices here are among the highest at Walt Disney World, but the portions of several dishes are exceedingly generous and can feed two people. It is not a restaurant designed with kids in mind, though they are not made to feel unwelcome.

At Epcot’s Italian Pavilion, there is now a trio of restaurants—the fine dining Tutto Italia Ristorante (right) and Tutto Gusto Wine Cellar, and in the same piazza (a copy of San Marco in Venice) a casual family spot named Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria—the latter packed from the moment it opens each day until the park closes. Previously the space had been a sadly mediocre Italian restaurant, but now Tutto Italia is as authentic an Italian experience as you’ll get anywhere this side of Rome, in large part owing to veteran manager Benito Sevarin overseeing every detail from preparation of the food to the service staff. You may certainly linger in this lavish dining room if you wish, although you can be in and out at lunch in under an hour. I do wish they had even a minimal dress code in such a charming room, but such things are tough to enforce at Disney. (Only at the posh Victoria & Albert's are men instructed to wear jackets, but no tie.)

Just about everything I tasted at Tutto Italia Ristorante (above) showed real care in both selection of ingredients and service, from the first-rate Prosciutto di Parma and ultra-crisp schiacciata crackers ($20) to the bright beef carpaccio with porcini essence ($18). Malfadine pasta was cooked impeccably, with a robust lamb ragù and feta cheese, while capunti pasta (all housemade) was abundant with mussels, cranberry beans and olive oil. Since the kitchen must serve spaghetti and meatballs, they might as well be the best around, made with veal in a deeply flavorful tomato sauce. I’m a stickler about lasagne alla Bolognese, so I was very happy the version here had all the right elements, including a lush besciamella and more vegetables than tomato ($27). So, too, fettuccine with arugula basil pesto was true to its Ligurian roots ($27) and the risotto of squash and shrimp was light and lovely ($31). Tortellini alla panna in butter and cream ($27) accompanied a scallopine of chicken cooked in Marsala wine ($26). I had a fine sampling of desserts (right) that included mocha tiramisù ($12), a Gianduja chocolate profiterole ($14), a torrone semifreddo ($13) and a plate of hot cookies.\

Citricos at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (above) has long been one of my favorites, a stylish, very colorful Mediterranean-style dining room with vine-like wrought-iron gates and railings echoed in the carpets, mosaic tiles, a swank bar, soft chandeliers and white tablecloths, with a grand view of the lagoon. Chef Dominic Filoni, whose food has impressed me since I first had it in Philadelphia more than a decade ago, now has all the resources possible to produce a superb cuisine, as you will taste in an amuse bouche of green-gold zucchini blossom stuffed with housemade ricotta with a lemony tomato-saffron compote. Tuna carpaccio comes in a Niçoise style with French mustard, green peas, red and yellow peppers, and to gild the palate, tuna confit with crostini toast and egg. Filoni is a classicist, so he knows very well how to make a traditional country pâté with onion confit, cornichons, mustard seeds and focaccia bread.