Disabled U.S. Army Veteran Turns Author, Broadcaster, Digital Abstract Artist

“Placing one foot in front of the other, I’ve climbed to higher lengths. Reaching beyond my own limitations, to show my inner strength. No obstacle too hard, for this warrior to overcome. I’m just a man on a mission, to prove my disability hasn’t won.” –Robert M. Hensel

Mark Humes should remind the world of the saying of the above saying, that, our disability is not the end of the road. It is not the end of everything good.

Mark Humes was a U.S Army Veteran who was shocked when he received the news that the physical and mental injuries he sustained while serving the military, have limited his capacities to selecting jobs of his choice.

The sad occurrence made Mark Humes to tow a new path founding Paladin Radio Wpal-DB, a live-streamed radio station in 2005.

This made him collaborate with Mission One Voice, with support from the CAMMO-Centre for Military Music Opportunity, to dish airplay to military artists, using his pattern of music to heal, also. He called Paladin a soldier of light.

The U.S Veteran did not relent in tapping his potential; he moved ahead to creating works of arts, which are personal thoughts and emotion laden. To this end, Mark Humes founded the Mark Humes Gallery in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The idea came in when Humes discovered more could be done using art works and that he could not express his innermost with words alone.

The disabled veteran, as part of his unwavering attitude, has authored many books among which are Mindscapes: Volume 1 and 2, published on Feb 19 and March 2, 2016, respectively.

He has also authored another ten books. They include ‘The Book Of Lost Verses: Book 1-7’, ‘Creating The Lost Verses: An Adult Coloring Book,' and ‘Codex Venerorum Abstracta.'

Humes’ works of art have been featured on many book covers due to the authors rear style of art. The disabled U.S veteran could be tag a motivator for all, especially those who felt one or two limitation due to one predicament or the other.