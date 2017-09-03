DISC holds annual symposium during the US Open

In 2012, the Diversity and Inclusion Sports Consortium (DISC) was established as a partnership among diversity and inclusion practitioners from the largest sports organizations in the United States.

With the theme of “Dispelling the Myths: Diversity in Sports is a Winning Business Strategy,” last week the United States Tennis Association (USTA) hosted members of DISC, focused on highlighting the 45th anniversary of the Title IX Statute of the Education Amendment of 1972.

“On behalf of the USTA’s Diversity and Inclusion department, I want to welcome all of this year’s symposium attendees, D&I leaders and panel participants to the US Open,” said D.A. Abrams, chief diversity and inclusion officer, USTA.

“We are proud to gather and share best practices on utilizing Diversity and Inclusion to not only grow and expand our sports, but use D&I as a key strategy to ultimately succeed in our business units,” said Abrams.

Each year, a Consortium member serves as host for the Sports Diversity and Inclusion Symposium, a forum to discuss, evaluate and create tangible solutions that drive greater diversity and inclusion in today’s sports culture. The Consortium aims to bring a better understanding of how diversity and inclusion supports business success in the sports industry.

“I am delighted and honored to lead the panel on Title IX and share the stage with two of the most iconic women in sports and broadcasting,” said USTA CEO and president, Katrina Adams, referring to Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King and “Good Morning America” co-anchor, Robin Roberts.

“I wouldn’t have achieved the heights I’ve accomplished on the court, or in my current role in leading USTA without Title IX,” said Adams.