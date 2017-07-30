Discouragement – A power

Young people can get very discouraged and get hooked on drugs or on alcohol because of problems they perceive as insurmountable. It is important that they realize a mistake need not ruin their future, but they must also know that not everything in life is a bed of roses.

– Maureen Forrester

Richard M. Nixon says, “Always give your best. Never get discouraged. Never be petty. Always remember, others may hate you. But those who hate you don’t win unless you hate them. And then you destroy yourself.” Tragedies change the course of our life. They bring into the light our faults and weaknesses which would otherwise remain undetected. Like Shakespeare said in Julius Caesar in the words of Brutus, “We are underlings.” Everything good or bad that comes into our life is because of who we are. We attract not what we want but who we are and if we are to attract better people and circumstances; we must build those qualities in ourselves. We must become one with our ideal dreams and desires.

Nature is ever evolving, and it’s always setting an example for us to move upward and onward continuously. However, some of us refuse to listen to the divine voice and stay amid our past or the ruins unless the death of a friend or lover, end of a comfortable occupation or source of living or a great tragedy that forces us to change. As Napoleon Hill said, “In every adversity, there lies a seed of equal or greater benefit.” So, do all the disappointments and failures. They come to guide us, teach us, and make us think about things we never would otherwise learn.

Discouragement has been the source of the greatest genius, inventions, creations, and successes. Disappointments force us to think, look, listen and make radical changes in our lives. Tragedies bring into light the self within us that we never knew existed. Some of the disappointments in my life have made me realize the extent of strength I had to me that I never knew of. It’s the nature’s way of teaching us lessons necessary for us at the particular moment.

Personally, I had to work hard on myself before the attitude of victory cemented on my subconscious. I had to re-program myself of the truths of my being and how Creator of the whole universe wanted me to live. I have learned from successful people, sacred scriptures of different religions and my own experience with the divinity that Creator has endowed me with talents and abilities that are unlimited. I have discovered that we are meant to live a great life and reach out to as many God’s creatures as possible. I have found that where we go, the divinity goes with us and anything we want to accomplish, we can for the divine power is always with us if we only care to seek its help rather than trying to do everything on our own.