Discouragement – A power

Young people can get very discouraged and get hooked on drugs or on alcohol because of problems they perceive as insurmountable. It is important that they realize a mistake need not ruin their future, but they must also know that not everything in life is a bed of roses.
– Maureen Forrester
Richard M. Nixon says, “Always give your best. Never get discouraged. Never be petty. Always remember, others may hate you. But those who hate you don’t win unless you hate them. And then you destroy yourself.” Tragedies change the course of our life. They bring into the light our faults and weaknesses which would otherwise remain undetected. Like Shakespeare said in Julius Caesar in the words of Brutus, “We are underlings.” Everything good or bad that comes into our life is because of who we are. We attract not what we want but who we are and if we are to attract better people and circumstances; we must build those qualities in ourselves. We must become one with our ideal dreams and desires.
Nature is ever evolving, and it’s always setting an example for us to move upward and onward continuously. However, some of us refuse to listen to the divine voice and stay amid our past or the ruins unless the death of a friend or lover, end of a comfortable occupation or source of living or a great tragedy that forces us to change. As Napoleon Hill said, “In every adversity, there lies a seed of equal or greater benefit.” So, do all the disappointments and failures. They come to guide us, teach us, and make us think about things we never would otherwise learn.
Discouragement has been the source of the greatest genius, inventions, creations, and successes. Disappointments force us to think, look, listen and make radical changes in our lives. Tragedies bring into light the self within us that we never knew existed. Some of the disappointments in my life have made me realize the extent of strength I had to me that I never knew of. It’s the nature’s way of teaching us lessons necessary for us at the particular moment.
Personally, I had to work hard on myself before the attitude of victory cemented on my subconscious. I had to re-program myself of the truths of my being and how Creator of the whole universe wanted me to live. I have learned from successful people, sacred scriptures of different religions and my own experience with the divinity that Creator has endowed me with talents and abilities that are unlimited. I have discovered that we are meant to live a great life and reach out to as many God’s creatures as possible. I have found that where we go, the divinity goes with us and anything we want to accomplish, we can for the divine power is always with us if we only care to seek its help rather than trying to do everything on our own.
Equipped with the knowledge that the Spirit of Creator is with me wherever I go, I have launched into a new life, I have given myself a permission of voluntary rebirth. I have given myself a chance to win, do whatever I want to do and be whatever I want to be. By leaving my old skin of failure and defeat, I have launched myself into a life of adventure, glory, and success. I believe each one of us can win the game of life, have everything we want to have and do everything we want to do by realizing our true nature which is one with the Infinite that created us and cannot be anything but all powerful, all strong and all wise. Charles Stanley said – Disappointment is inevitable. But to become discouraged, there’s a choice I make. God would never discourage me. He would always point me to himself to trust him. Therefore, my discouragement is from Satan. As you go through the emotions that we have, hostility is not from God, bitterness, unforgiveness, all of these are attacks from Satan. My friends, you’re acting small and low does not help anybody including yourself. When you stand on your own feet, go for your dreams and accomplish that people thought was impossible for you to accomplish, you not only make your life better but inspire many others to go for it. You then perform the work that your Creator sent you here to perform, and you will be provided more talents and abilities for performing another miracle.
CONVERSATIONS