Discover Cabo

I love my job! As the President and CEO of the East Oakland Youth Development Center (EOYDC), no other situation on earth affords me the platform to touch so many people on such a personal level. It is truly a blessing. But that said, anyone who knows me will tell you my job is heavy on the watch as well as the gas tank and though I love it so, every once in a while, I need a break! I need time to step away from my work and discover myself inside new experiences and alternate environments. When I tell you that this invitation was a Godsend, every syllable is fraught with truth. I could not help but paint a visual picture of what scratching this amazing item off of my bucket list might look like. Besides what I have heard about Cabo through friends and others who have made the place even more popular (one Sammy Hagar comes to mind), Mexico has an even deeper meaning in my heart. This was the first time I had returned since I was a child, back when I visited my grandfather in Guadalajara.

The timing could not have been more perfect. The mission synced up with the end of my organization’s Summer Cultural Enrichment Program. As my excitement mounted toward the date of my flight, the images in my head were only expanded and more detailed. Before I had even arrived, I was already swept up in the experience – Cabo, my next discovery.

When the fateful date of August 2nd finally came, my bags were packed, my affairs were settled, and I was non-stop on Flight 903 to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico! Seated next to my partner, the Community Affairs Manager of Southwest Airlines, we excitedly reviewed the plans for our adventure. During our discussions, my mind was drawn to the fact that EOYDC had been working with Southwest Airlines for over 10 years. Together, we have strived to introduce travel opportunities to our kids – many of our students’ first trip on a plane was courtesy of this partnership. And though I had led many college tours across the country for our students, this was the first mission for me with good ole’ SWA.

Upon landing, my eyes were greeted with the delight of a raspberry sherbet sunset over three degrees of blue ocean. The setting jolted me into an intoxicating visualization of serenity. Our welcome reception, hosted by the Mexican Tourism Board, opened our senses to the country’s rich history and proud people. After the conclusion of our reception, we were treated to a magical evening of traditional and celebrative dances. The music, movements, and calls of the indigenous people vibrated and resonated within my own indigenous blood. I headed to sleep enchanted, my visualizations were coming to fruition.

In the morning, we ventured by land and sea to fulfill even more of my discovery. We sailed past a series of rock formations called the Arch, a local historic wonder. Stingrays accompanied us on the aquatic portion of our journey, zipping in and out of the water like dolphins as we learned about the myths of the ancient coastline. Later, we decided to take the stingrays’ example and tested the choppy waters ourselves. Jumping in with safety vests, the great salty drink that is our Pacific Ocean proved to be refreshing – that is, until a mysterious sea creature began to sting the group (naturally, a hilarious chaos ensued). Finally, made ravenous by the excitement of the day, we retired to port to eat. A six-course sensation prepared by a 27-year-old culinary genius awaited us at the Sur Beach House. Vegetables, lobster tacos, octopus, filet mignon, and tuna exploded in a medley of divine flavors across my palate. The final course of gluten-free chocolate volcano mousse cake made me want to sing. It was a symphony of foods.