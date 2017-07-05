Discover the Accidental Anti-Aging Secret

How this “Fountain of Youth” formula can benefit you NOW…

Health Sciences Institute, one of the foremost newsletters in the country, was the first to uncover the “miracle” formula with a front page cover story (well over ten years ago) that sung its praises:

Heralded as the next generation of the original anti-aging product developed by the Romanian visionary pioneer Dr. Ana Aslan over 60 years ago, Ultra H-3 helps to repair the damage of toxins and old age from the inside out by repairing cellular membranes.

Turn Back the Clock

When I became the director of nutrition at the Pritikin Longevity Center in Santa Monica, California in the early 80s, I came to the realization that while diet was an important element in achieving total health, there had to be something more.

In my position at Pritikin, I had the opportunity to speak with a number of celebrities, CEOs and artists—all of whom had traveled throughout the world to slow down the aging process and achieve longer-lasting health and beauty. In the course of taking their diet histories, many of these distinguished individuals casually mentioned that they had routinely traveled to Romania for Dr. Ana Aslan’s procaine therapy, known as Gerovital H-3 (or GH-3).

I became intrigued by the glowing reports of the extraordinary results obtained from this therapy and soon began my own research into this most amazing anti-aging remedy.

From my studies and review of medical articles, books, and consultations with my Pritikin clients, I learned that patients receiving procaine therapy showed a much deeper capacity for joy in everyday life, experienced relief from anxiety and depression; had increased intellectual and physical vigor; and experienced less stiffness, better skin, enhanced hair and nail growth, fewer brown spots and skin abnormalities, and faster healing of accidental fractures.

Consistently, people spoke about being able to sleep through the night (finally) and waking up feeling alert, as well as having a better memory. They all raved about their ability to cope with stress better (in as short a period as two weeks, mind you). Many individuals even weaned themselves off prescription drugs with their doctor’s blessing.

A Scientific Accident

As is true with most great discoveries, procaine, the primary active ingredient in GH-3, was discovered by accident.

In 1949, Dr. Aslan of the National Geriatric Institute in Bucharest, Romania began to use procaine for its anesthetic properties with her elderly arthritis patients. To her amazement, Aslan’s patients not only became pain-free but they also demonstrated dramatic mental and physical improvements.

Many reported an enhanced sex drive, too! Aslan basically believed that procaine worked its “magic” by repairing old and damaged cell membranes so they could absorb nutrients more efficiently.

Her observations prompted her to organize clinical trials that studied the impact of procaine on individuals between 38 and 62 years-of-age. There were 15,000 patients included in these preliminary trials, with more than 400 doctors and over 150 clinics participating—a very impressive double-blind trial if ever there was one.

The research team discovered that about 70 percent of Aslan’s patients never got sick, the death rate from the Aslan group was five times lower than the placebo group, patients were less prone to infections, and joint mobility was enhanced in over 50 percent of the cases.

Diseases like depression, chronic fatigue, Parkinson’s, heart disease, migraine headaches, arthritis, hypertension, poor circulation, and osteoporosis were improved with GH-3. Even liver spots were said to disappear and patients’ original hair color returned.

As time went on, there were over five hundred laboratory studies conducted by gerontologists and leading physicians from all over the world. One finding, in particular, began to emerge that explained the extraordinary rejuvenating powers of GH-3. It was discovered that GH-3 had the ability to inhibit and balance the buildup in the brain of a particular enzyme, known as monoamine oxidase (MAO).

Researchers believe that after the age of forty-five, the body starts to make higher and higher levels of this enzyme, which replaces other hormones, producing depression and premature aging. As a natural tranquilizer without side effects, Gerovital H-3 was on its way into the U.S. market, or so it should have been.

The Next Generation GH-3: Ultra H-3

Inspired by the research, I was offered the opportunity to research and design the next generation GH-3, which was named Ultra H-3.

As we now know, as people grow older the brain undergoes macroscopic, microscopic, biochemical, and electrophysiological changes. Cognitive function begins its decline and age-related senility and depression begin their rise.

Since I was aware of the MAO connection in all of this, I knew that it was important not only to balance the MAOs for improved mental clarity (which Ultra H-3 does accomplish), but also to make sure that circulation to the brain is enhanced. The addition of Gingko biloba and bilberry extracts to the Ultra H-3 formula ensures the targeted delivery of nutrients through the blood/brain barrier.

The new Ultra H-3 is also a patent-protected procaine product, which is considered 100 percent bioavailable. It lasts about fifteen times longer than the original injectable product and is also about six times stronger.

It’s almost like a powerful yet gentle adaptogenic that seems to provide whatever your body requires or is lacking.

Most individuals start with one or two tablets in the morning and follow up with another one or two in the afternoon about six to eight hours apart to ensure adequate blood levels.

Each tablet of Ultra H-3 contains 100 mg of procaine hydrochloride. As it breaks down, it releases its natural constituents of para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA) and diethylaminoethanol (DEAE).

PABA is a stimulant to the beneficial intestinal bacteria that aid in the production of vitamins K and B1, and folic acid. DEAE is involved in the production of acetylcholine, so vital to the nerve and brain synapses. I find that both these ingredients act like natural muscle relaxants and have antihistamine properties as well.

In addition to the procaine itself, Ultra H-3 contains a proprietary matrix which helps protect the procaine from breaking down too quickly in the system–all in a base of Gingko biloba and bilberry extracts to optimize circulation throughout the body with targeted delivery.

Are You A Candidate For Ultra H-3?

Whether you are 18 or 80, the results from people of all ages and walks of life have been phenomenal.

“I have been using Ultra H-3 consistently for about 12 years. At age 50, I give Ultra H-3 due credit for keeping my hair its original (brown) color and my face texture smooth and youthful.” – Cindy H.

“I’ve tried many other products to boost my memory and focus at work. I have yet to find something that can match this product. I always come back to Ultra H-3.” – Marc

“Ultra H-3 has changed my life!! I love this product, I have more energy, more sex drive, and I do think it aids in anti-aging!! I started taking it over 20 years ago, and will never stop!! I am a believer!!” – Juli S.

“I have been using Ultra H-3 for 2 years. At age 54 I wind surf a lot and have pain in my hands and knees. Using Ultra H-3 the pain stops almost completely! When I stop using it the pain comes back. I will continue using this product.” –David S.

“Earlier this year I was struggling with severe pain in the heel of my foot and could hardly walk in the mornings after getting out of bed. I had worked extensively with my chiropractor and done yoga and the consensus seemed to be that I was just getting older. I’m only 44! So I ordered some Ultra H-3. One week later I was astounded to get out of bed without even a twinge of pain. Three weeks later my husband asked me if I had colored my hair. (I hadn’t) After using Ultra H-3 for a month I don’t know how I ever got anything done without it! I find myself compelled to tell people about it and hand out the informational CD. Then I have to work twice as hard to keep my mouth shut when they complain about all their aches and pains and I know they haven’t bought it yet. You know who you are! Order it today and smile a bit wider next week.” – Laura S.

“Started using the H-3 for pain and this works, stopped my regular Rx for pain. I feel better and look better too!” – Dane C.

“I have had a great experience with Ultra H-3. It has given me a great feeling of wellbeing and energy levels that I so needed at age 85! I highly recommend this to anyone who needs these feelings! You will be surprised!! Give it a couple of weeks and you will agree with me.” – Florence L.

“I can say without a doubt the Ultra H-3 can chase your blues away. It sure works for me!” – Pam

“I have been using Ultra H-3 about a year now. I had a mild case of Psoriasis and some Sun damage on both Ears. Since I have been using Ultra H-3 they have all disappeared. Its like my skin has returned to a more youthful condition!” – George A.

“I have searched for years for a product that would help myself and my son with our obsessive compulsive disorder and I found it when we found Ultra H-3…he was able to get off the Zoloft he was on for years. I have had it for many years and just tried to deal with it but when I started to take this I couldn’t believe how much better I can deal with this disorder. My daughter also takes it for anxiety and hormonal issues and was also on Zoloft and was able to get off it. She said she will never stop taking it. It has made her life so much better. Before she started taking it she was weepy all the time and now her happy self again. Wonderful product. Wouldn’t be without it. thanks so much!” – Sharon

“I’m 74 and I have more energy because I take Ultra H-3! I believe it has helped that much. I don’t have knee problems like some of my friends or the aches and pains that they have. I golf every day and plan to continue with more energy.” – David

“Ultra H-3 makes me feel like I’ve gotten a tune-up. I feel energized and have more vitality!” – Beth

