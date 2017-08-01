Discover the Edible Ice Cream Bowl of Your Dreams

These chocolate chip cookie bowls were invented on a quiet Friday in the Plated Test Kitchen—because why wouldn’t we use a slow day to invent a new edible vessel for ice cream? We tested a few cookie dough recipes, but ultimately found the ideal, perfectly chewy ones that are just the right texture for molding into muffin tins. With a touch of ice cream, pretty much every bite is the perfect bite.

Serves 6 to 8

INGREDIENTS

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus softened butter for the muffin tin

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

1½ cups semisweet mini chocolate chips

Your favorite ice cream

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Generously grease 12 cups of a muffin with some softened butter and set aside. Cut out small square of foil to fit inside the muffin cups (1 per cup) and set aside for later.

3. Melt the butter in the microwave or in a small saucepan over medium heat.

4. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt.

5. In a separate medium bowl, using an electric mixer, cream together the melted butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar. Beat the vanilla, whole egg, and egg yolk into the butter-sugar mixture until light and creamy. Stir the flour mixture into the wet ingredient until just blended, taking care not to overmix. Stir in the chocolate chips. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes or overnight (or freeze for 20 minutes).

6. Scoop out about 1½ tablespoons dough and roll into a ball.

Flatten slightly into a disc and press into the bottom of a muffin cup, pressing down and nudging to fit into the space without going up the sides—this is the “bottom” of the cookie bowl. (If the dough becomes too warm or soft, rechill for 5 minutes before continuing). Repeat 12 times.

7. Scoop out larger balls of dough and roll into logs with your hands. Flatten slightly, then wrap around the insides of the muffin cups. This isn’t an exact science, so add or subtract dough as needed. Press the dough into the cups, shaping to adhere and get the dough even with the top of the muffin cup. Be sure to try to flatten the dough against the sides and avoiding sloping into the middle too much. The bottoms and sides should touch to create one cohesive “bowl.”

8. Carefully fit the foil square into the center of each cookie bowl and weight down (pie weights or a few dried beans work well), being sure your weights are contained within the foil and not pressing into your dough. Bake the cookie bowls until they begin to brown around the edges, 18 to 20 minutes.

9. Gently remove the foil and beans and allow the cookie bowls to cool for about 10 minutes. Invert the muffin tin and tap the bottoms to loosen the bowls. Fill with your favorite ice cream and serve immediately.