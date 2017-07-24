Discover the Magic of Palo Alto and Surrounding Silicon Valley Destinations

Whether you’re visiting Silicon Valley to scope out a lecture at Stanford University or are planning to make the trek from San Jose to Half Moon Bay with the family, the hip, technologically savvy destination of Palo Alto, California better be on your radar.

This former sleepy college town of the 1970s has been revitalized with shops, eateries, nightclubs, ice creameries, and ethnic delights. The landscape is walkable, although, be on the lookout for driverless vehicles zooming by as you make your way from Downtown to your next destination. What else could you expect from the city that spawned Hewlett-Packard, Google, Yahoo!, and boasts one of the most renowned medical centers in the entire world?

Public transportation is workable, although car rentals are on the uptick - especially if a visit to nearby cities and attractions are on the bucket list. Paid street parking and garage access are available downtown and most hotels offer guests parking as a complimentary service or for a small fee.

Where to Stay

Without a doubt, visitors should consider staying at Homewood Suites by Hilton Palo Alto to hug it out - especially if there are children involved. This was one of the brightest spots of our entire trip to Palo Alto. Here’s why: there’s warm breakfast and dinner in the main sitting area, a club room off the lobby with a pool table, a refreshing pool and hot tub on the deck, and plenty of parking right near the entrance. And we didn’t even mention the amenities in the room yet.

Situated right on the doorstep of Silicon Valley, this LEED Certified, LEED Silver hotel is right in the heart of the matter in Palo Alto’s trendy El Camino Real section. U.S. 101 and CalTrain accessible, there’s really no reason to miss out on what Homewood Suites by Hilton has to offer their guests.

Need something during your stay? There’s a well-stocked 24-hour store called the Suite Shop with essentials in the lobby for that...or you can zip on over to California Street or University Avenue to expand your horizons. Barbeque grills are right outside on the patio should you require the use of one or more of them, and there’s even a complimentary business center if you just can’t afford to wait to send “that” email to your colleagues.

The spacious studio, one- or two-bedroom suites all have separate living and sleeping areas, fully equipped kitchen and complimentary internet access, and televisions to entertain the kiddos. If you need a Pack N Play for your room, they have that, too.

For the adults on the trip, enjoy a nice glass of wine from nearby Napa or select any number of ice cold refreshments from stores around the corner. Put your feet up and relax in the club room off the lobby where you can play pool, catch the latest on television, read a book, or make a private phone call.

Start every morning Monday through Thursday with a complimentary hot breakfast with all the fixings, or partake in the hotel’s evening social in the cozy lodge with hanging fireplace. If you really must cook while you’re in town (and let’s face it, sometimes it’s nice to stay in your room for a bit), Homewood Suites by Hilton makes it seamless to prepare home-cooked meals in the unit’s full kitchen, complete with a microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, twin-burner cooktop, and utensils.

Need to get moving? There’s a fitness center included in your reasonable room rate. There’s also complimentary self-parking so you could very well park at the end of the lot and get in more steps to the front entrance that way...if you really wished...but you’re on vacation!

The managers at Homewood Suites by Hilton in Palo Alto have a few attainable goals in mind: to keep their guests happy and content. They succeeded with flying colors while we were there for a week this past spring. Need anything? Just ask. These guys have you covered.

Close Encounters

A trip to Palo Alto is not complete without a visit to these nearby top destinations.

Note: we are not spotlighting San Francisco because, well, San Francisco gets enough coverage and we think you should see these guys, too.

Stanford University

Spend as little or as much time as you prefer walking the 8,180-acre campus of Stanford University, founded in 1891. Depending on your preference, visitors could easily spend a few hours or an entire day roaming the beautiful campus, which is now home to 2,180 faculty members, approximately 16,437 students and has its own zip code. Check out the campus’ virtual tour to get started.

Stanford Shopping Center

The Stanford Shopping Center is home to more than 140 specialty stores, including Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Wilkes Bashford, and the European Street Market, which features the finest in fresh fruit and vegetables from Northern California. This one-of-a-kind open-air shopping mecca is situated in the heart of Silicon Valley - a close hop, skip and jump from the nearby affluent communities of Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Woodside, and Atherton. Hours and more are located here.

Magical Bridge Foundation Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto

J. Pearce Mitchell Park

Children of all ages and abilities find comfort in the amenities provided within the confines of J. Pearce Mitchell Park. This 21-acre park is home to two children’s play areas, a splash pad, a quarter-mile walking path, seven lighted tennis courts, four handball courts, picnic areas with barbeques, two paddle tennis courts, a giant lawn area, horseshoe pits, a fenced dog run, and two public art sculptures. The best part of all of the above? The Magical Bridge Playground, a place where all kids have equal footing and where barriers to entering the play area are virtually eliminated. Check here for an interactive map.

Mountain View

Named for its view of the Santa Cruz Mountains, the city of Mountain View is located in Santa Clara County and should not be missed if at all possible. There are some kitschy sights to behold, such as the Google Android Lawn Statues, Moffett Field Historical Society Museum and the Computer History Museum. Measuring just 12 square miles, it’s a hop, skip and jump to visit for a half-day trip. Read more about Mountain View here.

San Jose

San Jose has the largest Vietnamese population outside of Vietnam and one of the three remaining Japantowns in the U.S., but it’s usually the creepy Winchester Mystery House that draws in visitors to the South Bay hot spot. There’s also the quirky New Almaden Quicksilver Mining Museum and a history of visual arts, wineries, nightlife, nature, and adventure that make this hub the place to spend some time.

Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay is located just 28 miles south of San Francisco and lies within the westernmost portion of San Mateo County. A historic downtown greets visitors with shops, art galleries and restaurants - and the view! You simply cannot beat the view. Visitors enjoy the surfing, yachting, kayaking, and long walks along the beach this gem by the sea offers year round. Check here for a digital visitor guide before you go.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Santa Cruz

At long last - Santa Cruz. No visit to the Bay Area is complete without a walk along the Santa Cruz Boardwalk or a ride on the carousel. There are free movies and concerts on the beach, a rugged coastline and fancy redwoods to explore and art walks to keep the creative juices flowing long after the sun settles. Santa Cruz could easily be a day trip, but stay for two if you have the extra time to explore hidden trails and make majestic memories. Learn more here.

Just Get Here Already

Regardless of the life situation(s) that ultimately intersect with a visit to Palo Alto and Homewood Suites by Hilton, we’re confident you’ll never want to leave. If you do, as we all must, you’ll most likely return - with a new pair of sunglasses, a robot by your side (or in your car) and blissful memories in your pocket.