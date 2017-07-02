Discover What Kind of Digital Apps Are Improving the Restaurant Experience

Americans spend billions of dollars on food every year, so it’s no surprise that nowadays, people expect more from their dining experience than just great food. With that said, customers want an experience that also includes getting more for a lower cost. Today, restaurants understand this need and are looking for ways to enhance the experience for their customers, and rightfully so.

We live in a digital era, which means technology can greatly impact a person’s decision to eat at a particular restaurant. Often times, a person’s choice is based on the restaurant’s reviews they see on their mobile devices, how close a restaurant is to them right now, etc. Luckily, restaurants realize this, which is why they sign up with companies like Forkspot to generate more business. Consumers want access to real-time discounts the moment they step into a restaurant. Menu confusion is also a thing of the past, because users are able to see which menu items are the most popular at the restaurant. That’s right; users rate the menu items they like by giving it a “thumbs up,” which makes the ordering process smoother and faster for customers. Ask any restaurant owner and each one will tell you how much they want to know which menu items people love the most.

Grigori Mikayelyan, founder of Forkspot, says, “I truly believe we are reinventing the way people discover new restaurants and order their meals. We are helping consumers save time and money while also helping restaurants grow and serve more customers. It’s a win-win!” Essentially, restaurants are also in need of analyzing their traffic sources. They must monitor their reviews and reach the largest audience possible around them through the new digital channels that are finally available to them.

Tech features that integrate perfectly with mobile devices (once only used by the most innovative restaurants) are now available and a must-have for any restaurant, and restaurants that neglect jumping into this technology can have a hard time establishing their names out there. Just to give an idea of how those features have become important nowadays, think about the fact that a restaurant with an online rating higher of just half of a star, is more likely to be full at peak dining times. “Indeed, an extra half-star rating caused a restaurant's 7pm bookings to sell out on from 30% to 49% of the evenings it was open for business.”(source)

The infographic below, provided by Forkspot, shows the restaurant market’s current size: a business generating over $22 billion just in Los Angeles and $82.2 billion in California. It also represents the main tech features that every restaurant should have: Pay-per-walk-in advertising, strong analytics, proximity validated reviews and smart menus.