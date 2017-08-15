Discovering My Personal Disneyland

Inspired By: The Customer-First Magic in the BMW Welt

Room to Breathe Customers are given space and time. Zero rush. Anyone taking delivery is given three days of access to the overall space and the private lounge. Beyond that they can peruse the public areas, shop the store, or even rent some of BMW’s most powerful vehicles by the hour. Visitors can also enjoy multiple restaurants in the building — with the two-Michelin-star EssZimmer being one of the hardest tables to book in Munich. Function Floating in Form The Welt, while multipurpose, is truly purpose-built architecture. This isn’t a Starbucks in an old bank or the Apple Store in Grand Central Terminal — while those things are great, this is even more impressive. In addition to a floating bridge defying gravity, it’s quiet on the second floor for those taking delivery and busy downstairs where others are looking at the latest products from BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce. The Welt manages to function as four or five separate environments in one open space — it’s a nearly paranormal architectural feat. Strategic Future Proofing The Welt experience satisfies every part of the supply chain and will for the foreseeable future. It will encourage product sales in a digital dealer era, a post-digital era, and beyond. For all of the doomsday forecasts of brick and mortar (with which I mostly agree) the Welt turns the retail space entirely on its head and makes you fall in love with bricks all over again. Less Paperwork, More Ceremony Anyone who has purchased and financed a new car knows the dream of getting your ride is quickly overshadowed by confusing piles of paperwork. The client advisors at the Welt have streamlined the process to the bare minimum and within minutes customers are either enjoying an hors d’oeuvre or getting one of the most advanced virtual product tours on the planet, infused with a personalized audio track based on the owner’s preferences. Product First Despite the wizardry and entertainment features of the Welt, the product remains the hero — the lead actor is always the car. As new customers leave the lounge and head down a floating staircase, the client advisors know exactly which stair to stop on right before the customer's car comes into view. It’s the climactic moment, and I never tired of watching the smiles on their faces as their new BMW spun slowly below them as they continued down the staircase. After descending, they're welcome to get in their car, start it up, and ask every question they can think of. Then finally, they can literally drive their vehicle in a spiral track through the building and out into the city. All That You Don’t See In addition to this being my own personal Disneyland, the Welt shares traits with Walt’s theme park creation. Behind the scenes, the logistics of the Welt are German engineering at its finest. My team and I were lucky enough to receive a backstage tour, and the precision between phases of prep and delivery is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. They are using connected devices to generate an experience that seems like magic to the customer. Some Secrets I Can’t Tell There are number of hidden areas and surprises within the Welt, and I’d be ruining it for many if I leaked them here. But suffice it to say, these special elements go far beyond delighting the customer. They add up to a brand impression and memory that surpasses the customer’s craziest expectations. Even those of the craziest car nuts, like myself.