Disney D23 Expo Parks and Resorts Panel - Predictions to Reality

In a previous story, Disney bloggers made predictions on what they thought Bob Chapek, Walt Disney World Resort Disney Parks Chairman, was going to announce. Today, Chapek along with John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios & Principal Creative Advisor, Walt Disney Imagineering, and other Disney Imagineers took the stage at the Anaheim Convention Center to announce what’s new and next for Disney Parks Worldwide.

What Was Predicted and Announced

Star Wars-themed land (Walt Disney World & Disneyland Resorts)

Predicted: YES / Reality: YES

The Walt Disney Company/D23

This was an easy one. Disney had already announced that this year’s Parks and Resorts Pavilion was going to be dedicated to Star Wars. “A Galaxy of Stories” was going to have a scale model of what this new land was going to look like.

So, what was announced? The lands, at both parks, which will open in 2019, will officially be called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The land - in each of the parks - will feature two attractions: one attraction will let guests know what it will feel like flying the Millennium Falcon and the other will make guests feel as if they are on a star destroyer inside a hanger bay.

Depending on how guests do flying the Millennium Falcon - piloting the ship, firing the blasters or preparing for hyperspace - will have consequeces as guests explore other areas of the land. Do well and guests could earn extra credits. Do poorly and guests may end up on a bounty hunter’s list. If a guest makes Harkos’s list there may be trouble when guests visit the local cantina. According to the Disney Parks Blog, “... [the star destroyer is] built on a scale we’ve never done before.”

Other details announced were the inclusion of some familiar Star Wars characters from the films including Chewbacca and BB-8, members of the First Order and some new inhabitants. Rex, who is the robot pilot from Disney’s “Star Tours” attraction will be the Cantina’s D.J.

Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World)

Predicted: YES / Reality: YES

The Walt Disney Company/D23

Disney bloggers did predict an update on “Toy Story Land” and a new attraction to replace The Great Movie Ride would be announced.

“... I think it’s safe to expect an opening time frame for “Toy Story Land” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios,” says Disney Tourist Blog, Tom Bricker. “Albeit no firm date - my prediction: summer 2018.” Today, Disney announced that “Toy Story Land” would indeed open Summer 2018.

Chapek showed a film on the progress of the Slinky Dog Dash coaster and also mentioned a new Alien Swirling Saucers attraction.

Tom Corless of WDWNT, predicted “The Great Movie Ride” attraction would make way for “The Great Mickey Ride.”

The Walt Disney Company/D23

Today, Imagineer Kevin Rafferty announced there would indeed be a new attraction featuring Mickey Mouse. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first Mickey-themed ride-through attraction, will feature a new story, a new “singable” theme song and 2 1/2 D technology. The Imagineers are inventing new technology that will “turn the flat world into a dimensional display of amazingness.” “This is one of the boldest … most impossible things I’ve ever worked on in almost 40 years of being an Imagineer,” said Rafferty. Additionally, this new attraction will have more hidden Mickey’s than any other spot at Walt Disney World.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, The Great Movie Ride at the Chinese Theatre will have its final showing on August 13, 2017.

Epcot Announcements

Guardians of the Galaxy Replacing Ellen’s Energy Adventure

Predicted: YES / Reality: YES

The Walt Disney Company

“Work will start with the transformation of ...Universe of Energy pavilion, currently home to Ellen’s Energy Adventure,” says Robert Niles of Theme Park Insider website. “... So what’s replacing Ellen’s Energy Adventure? ... It’s going to be Guardians of the Galaxy ... “

Tom Fitzgerald, Creative Executive, Disney Imagineering, took the stage to confirm what has been widely rumored - a Guardians of the Galaxy-inspiried attraction will be built in Future World. Fitzgerald said the new attraction will adhere to the original vision of Epcot’s Future World as the place to experience the excitement and adventure offered by space travel.

The last day guests can experience Ellen’s Energy Adventure will be August, 13, 2017.

A Ratatouille Attraction at the France Pavilion

Predicted: YES / Reality: YES

The Walt Disney Company/D23

This is another of those worst-kept secrets. Jim Hill, Jim Hill Media, says that he’d honestly be surprised if it was not announced. “The fact is that we have already seen the plans,” says Hill.

And today, Disney fans saw that rumor confirmed. Although Disney didn’t give specifics on the attraction or an official name, this Ratatouille-inspired attraction, similar to the one at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, will shrink guests to Remy’s size as they scurry through Gusteau’s kitchen. The attraction will be an addition and not replace anything in the France Pavilion.

Although no specific opening dates were given for The Guardians of the Galaxy and Ratatouille inspired attractions, Disney said they will be open in time for the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort.

New China Pavilion Film

Corless predicted that the China Pavilion will get a new film, but it will be a Mulan-related film. Disney did announce that China would get a new film, a new digital 360 degree film, but nothing related to Mulan. An opening date was not given.

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

TRON Lightcycle Power Run will replace the Tomorrowland Speedway

Predicted: YES and NO / Reality: YES

The Walt Disney Company/D23

Tom Corless and John Frost of The Disney Blog, predicted that Disney was going to add the TRON Lightcycle Power Run, but said that it would replace the Tomorrowland Speedway. Chapek did announce that this popular Shanghai Disneyland coaster would be built in the Magic Kingdom, but it will be in addition to the Tomorrowland Speedway. No construction start date was given, but Chapek said it would open in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

As predicted, any other announcements about specifics on Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary were not made today. More details will probably come at the 2019 Expo.

The Gondola Transportation System

Predicted: YES / Reality: YES

The Walt Disney Company/D23

“I definitely think we’re going to see Disney finally confirm what was we already know - the confirmation of the gondola system,” said Matt Parrish, Thirty20Eight & WEDWay Radio podcast.

“Walt Disney World’s worst kept secret at this point is the gondola transportation system,” according to WDWNT’s Tom Corless. The system will link Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Art of Animation Resort, and Pop Century Resort.

Chapek did confirm this other worst-kept secret. Fans also learned the name - Disney Skyliner. The gondolas will feature favorite Disney characters. No official opening date was given.

Other Disney Transportation

Predicted: YES / Reality: YES

Last week, Tom Corless said that Disney will announce a long rumored car service at the Walt Disney World Resort.

“Information has started being shared with cast members at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts about the long-rumored “Uber-Style” service Disney World,” says Corless. “It will be called Minnie Vans. Guests at these resorts and the Boardwalk will be a part of the initial test for this service, rolling out slowly over the next few weeks. A team of Chevrolet Traverse vehicles will be utilized, which makes sense considering the corporate sponsor for Test Track is Chevrolet and they have an overall deal with WDW ... We expect a formal announcement either from the Disney Parks Blog or at the D23 Expo this weekend.”

Today fans learned that this is indeed a reality and it will be called Minnie Vans. “Since we’re all about exceeding guest expectations and making every aspect of your vacation uniquely Disney, we’re creating a new point-to-point transportation service in a way that only Disney can do,” Chapek said.

The cars will be red with large white polka-dots. No further details were given.

Disneyland / Disney California Adventure

Predicted: YES / Reality: YES

The Walt Disney Company/D23

Given that Disney recently re-imagined DCA’s “Tower of Terror” attraction into “Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!,” Christopher of Orange Grove 55, predicts that Chapek will unveil a Marvel-themed land and an Avengers roller coaster.

Although he didn’t give much details, Chapek announced that Disney California Adventure Park will immerse guests in more Marvel Super Heroes. Joining Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! will be Spider Man and the Avengers. No further details were given.

Star Wars Resort

The Walt Disney Company/D23

A few months ago, Tom Corless reported on his blog, WDW News Today, wrote about a possible immersive Star Wars Resort. Today, Chapek announced it.

Part of a new Disney 360 Vacation Concept, Chapek said “It’s unlike anything that exists today.” From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story! You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100% immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

No opening date was given.

Disneyland Paris Additions

The Walt Disney Company/D23

Additions were predicted for the Disneyland Paris Resort, but more along the lines of attractions. Today, Disney announced a new resort will be added.

“We’re going to create a hotel at Disneyland Paris that would make Tony Stark proud,” Bob said. “I’m thrilled to announce that Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will transport our guests to the action-packed, inspiring world of Super Heroes including Iron Man, The Avengers, and Spider Man among others!”

What was predicted but was not announced?

Epcot

IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth

A new show to replace “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth.” Even though this show will ultimately be replaced - as I have been told by sources in The Walt Disney Company - nothing was announced at today’s presentation. So this fan favorite will be around for the time being.

New Country Added to World Showcase

Many of the bloggers were sure that Disney would announce at least one new country added to World Showcase. The consensus was Brazil, however some thought it would be Spain. One blogger thought it would be Brazil and the Philippines. Nothing was announced today.

Grand Fiesta Tour at the Mexico Pavilion

Another widely given assumption was that “Coco,” Pixar’s new animated film that will be released this November, would be a natural addition to the Grand Fiesta Tour attraction in the Mexico Pavilion. Nothing was announced. Jim Hill did say that although Disney has the designs, but would hold off until they see how the film does at the box office

Four Club 33 Restaurants at Walt Disney World

A few months ago Disney announced that Club 33, the membership-only restaurant at Disneyland, will open four new restaurants - one in each theme park - at Walt Disney World. The new Club 33 Restaurants and locations was not mentioned.

What was Not Predicted But Announced

Mission: SPACE (Epcot)

A new green mission will be added. It will take guests on a journey around Earth. The orange mission to Mars will be updated with new displays.

A New Epcot Restaurant in Future World

The Walt Disney Company/D23

A new restaurant, adjacent to Mission: SPACE, will be added to Epcot’s Future World. Guests will not only have an “amazing dining experience,” but will be able to do it high above Earth. “We know our guests love dining at Epcot – and the restaurants really are out of this world,” Tom Fitzgerald said. “Now we’re about to create one that takes that literally.”

The restaurant will be built on unused land behind Mission: SPACE and Test Track. The Wonders of Life Pavilion, which is used for special events and festivals, will remain untouched.

The Patina Group, which operates other Disney restaurants - Tutto Italia and Via Napoli (Italy Pavilion) and Morimoto Asia (Disney Springs), will operate this new space restaurant.

Walt Disney World

New Main Street Theatre (Magic Kingdom)

The Walt Disney Company/D23

In what is currently the Town Square Theater on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom and home to character meet-and-greets, will become a serious theatre.

“Across Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, we’ve been upping the game in Entertainment with shows like Frozen Live at the Hyperion,” Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts said. “It’s been a huge hit at the Disneyland Resort, and I’m sure many of you have seen it. This new theater at Walt Disney World continues that streak by bringing a new venue for world-class entertainment to the world’s biggest park.”

According to the Disney Park Blog, “If the image of the theater looks familiar, that’s because the new entertainment venue will be based on the iconic Willis Wood theater in 1920s Kansas City, where Walt lived after he left Marceline. And as you can see from the design, it’ll fit well right off Main Street, U.S.A.”

The theatre addition will be built in backstage areas between Main Street U.S.A. and Tomorrowland. No opening date was given.

Disney California Adventure

Pixar Place

According to the Disney Parks Blog, “Pixar Pier will feature a brand-new look for the area now known as Paradise Pier ... Discover whimsical neighborhoods filled with ... friends from “The Incredibles,” “Inside Out” and even more ... from “Toy Story.” This permanent addition will open during a new limited-time celebration taking place throughout the Disneyland Resort in 2018 — Pixar Fest!

Cars Land

Chapek & Lasseter announced that DCA’s Cars Land will get a Halloween layover starting this year.

Disney Cruise Line

The Walt Disney Company/D23

Last year, Disney announced two additional ships will be built and added to the Disney Cruise Line. Today, Chapek announced a third ship bringing the total to seven ships. All three ships will be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany “with scheduled completion dates of 2021 and 2023. This additional ship will be built at the same shipyard and is scheduled to be completed in 2022.” All ship names, design plans and itineraries are still in development, with each of the ships expected to have their own unique experiences.

Also, a new production of “Beauty and the Beast” will be mounted on the Disney Dream. The show will open in November 2017.

New DVC Resort

The Walt Disney Company/D23

Disney announced a new DVC Resort called the Disney Rivera Resort. According to Chapek the Disney Rivera Resort will be a 300-unit resort that will connect to the just announced Disney Skyliner gondola system to other areas on Walt Disney World property. The resort is scheduled to open fall 2019.

According to WDWMagic, “Land for the new Disney Riviera Resort will come from the recently demolished section of Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort.”