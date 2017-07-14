Disney D23 Expo - Parks and Resorts Predictions: The Year of Epcot

Disney fans fall into two categories: those who like change and those who do not. Few things in this world are more certain than there will be changes to Disney Parks Worldwide. Walt Disney said that Disneyland, and now by extension all Disney Parks, ”will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.”

The Walt Disney Company Bob Chapek, Walt Disney World Resort Disney Parks Chairman

On Saturday afternoon, July 15, Bob Chapek, Walt Disney World Resort Disney Parks Chairman, will take the stage at this year’s biennial D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, to update Disney fans on what is happening with Disney Parks around the world. Most Disney bloggers agree that Epcot will have the biggest announcements.

Below are the opinions of Disney bloggers on what is expected to be announced tomorrow:

Epcot (Walt Disney World Resort)

In November 2016, Chapek announced at Destination D Epcot would be going through a “major transformation” and it would become “more Disney, timeless, relevant, family-friendly” while maintaining the original vision. He also told the Imagineers to “dream big.” Here is what everyone thinks is in store for Epcot:

The Gondola Transportation System

“I definitely think we’re going to see Disney finally confirm what was we already know - the confirmation of the gondola system,” said Matt Parrish, Thirty20Eight & WEDWay Radio podcast.

WDWNT Proposed Gondola Route

“Walt Disney World’s worst kept secret at this point is the gondola transportation system,” according to WDWNT’s Tom Corless. The system will link Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Art of Animation Resort, and Pop Century Resort.

John Frost, The Disney Blog, says “ ... I think is likely to be announced is the gondola transportation system between EPCOT and DHS and a few resorts. Work has already begun over at EPCOT’s international gateway and it could begin any day at the other locations too.”

Although Disney hasn’t mentioned anything about the gondola system, Reedy Creek Improvement District has filed permits and construction walls have gone up. “ The information that was released ...shows ... Disney has filed permits with the description of “foundation and building infrastructure” at the exact six locations rumored to have gondola hotel and park stations, a transfer station, and a turning station,” writes Steve Porter, WDW Info.

Recently, Jim Hill said on The unofficial Guide Disney Dish Podcast, that eventually the gondolas, which will total around 75 - 80 cars, will be extended to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. “The system, as it exists, starts at the Coronado (Springs Resort) and then continues to Epcot,” says Hill. “Provided they have five years of safe operation, they will then expand the system as far as Animal Kingdom Lodge.” Hill also said it could eventually go as far as Disney Springs.

Guardians of the Galaxy Attraction Replaces Ellen’s Universe of Energy

WDWINFO Ellen’s Energy Adventure

According to the bloggers, this rumor, which has been around for the past year, seems to be a very real possibility. It also seems to be one of the more controversial ones. Those that are for the change say that Future World is “stale,” and “irrelevant” and Ellen’s Universe of Energy is “boring,” “out-of-date,” and “too time consuming.” Those that are against this say that “this doesn’t fit the original intent of Epcot and Future World,” “it’s inorganic,” and Disney has ignored Epcot’s Future World and doesn’t want to continue the “Edutainment” theme.

“Although the plans seem to have been delayed, we now are seeing the first concrete indication that something is about to happen at the northeast corner of Epcot,” says Corless. “Disney has filed paperwork with the South Florida Water Management District indicating plans to reroute a drainage canal behind Universe of Energy and create two new retention ponds to hold additional runoff from ‘onsite improvements that will add impervious area.’”

“A Guardians of the Galaxy attraction is expected to replace Universe of Energy,” says Frost. However, he also says that there is the possibility that a Guardians attraction could “possibly [replace] the Wonders of Life pavilion too.”

“I think that ... Guardians [will be announced at the D23 Expo],” says Hill. He said that he was told if fans want to still see Ellen’s Energy Adventure that you

“Work will start with the transformation of ...Universe of Energy pavilion, currently home to Ellen's Energy Adventure,” says Robert Niles of Theme Park Insider website. “... So what's replacing Ellen's Energy Adventure? We have been told that most of the shell of the Universe of Energy pavilion will remain, but that the new attraction will extend beyond the current footprint of the building ... It's going to be Guardians of the Galaxy ... “

New Country Coming to World Showcase

In the EPCOT Center: A Pictorial Souvenir (1982), Spain was one of three countries listed as coming soon. Based on the fact that the Walt Disney Animation Studios was scheduled to release “Gigantic” in November 2018 (originally March 2018), Spain was the odds-on favorite in becoming the next country to be added to Epcot’s World Showcase. However, the film was pushed back to November 2020. The general conscientious is that Spain will be added, but not until at least 2020.

“Unfortunately given that the idea here was that they were going to have the new land up and running in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th, that dinged Spain,” said Hill.

The Walt Disney Company Brazil World Showcase, Epcot, Concept Art

Now, it looks as if Chapek will announce that Brazil will be the next country to be added. “The pavilion is rumored to be going between the Italy and Germany pavilions in World Showcase,” says Corliss. “An empty 1.5 acre plot left for a future pavilion since the park opened in 1982.”

“I am certain of the Brazil announcement,” says Parrish. “Brazil seems to the the flavor of the decade.”

A Ratatouille Attraction at the France Pavilion

Disney Tourist Blog Proposed location for Epcot’s Ratatouille attraction

This is another of those worst-kept secrets. Jim Hill says that he’d honestly be surprised if it was not announced. “The fact is that we have already seen the plans,” says Hill.

“This is pretty much a done deal,” says Disney Tourist Blog’s Tom Bricker . “ ... permits have been filed that impact the plot of land between France and Morocco, and that space is almost certain to be the show building for Ratatouille: the Adventure.”

“Whether it ends up being the large-scale trackless ride from Walt Disney Studios Paris, or a new film starring Remy, a redo of the France Pavilion seems all but confirmed at this point,” says Corless.

A New Nighttime Lagoon Show

For the last couple of years, a replacement nighttime show for IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth has been making its way around the Disney community. Speaking with individuals in the Walt Disney Company last year I was told that they were already working on a new lagoon show. The new show was not introduced sooner because of other projects. However, all that may change tomorrow.

“Without a doubt, IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth with be ending soon,” said Corless. “The show is the oldest continuously-running fireworks show at any Disney Park around the globe. Despite it being a beloved and still-popular nighttime spectacular, it will likely be replaced with something new, and injected with Disney characters and franchises inspired by tales from around the globe.”

Grand Fiesta Tour at the Mexico Pavilion

“Coco” is a Pixar animated film that will be release in November 2017. It is rumored to become the new overlay in the Mexico Pavilion boat ride - a la “Frozen” in Norway. Although Chapek might announce this, it may be held back until Disney sees how the film does after its release.

“I was just talking to somebody about the ‘Coco’ redo of the Grand Fiesta boat ride for Mexico,” says Hill. “And they were talking about - at this point got the designs - we got something we like - [we need to] figure out where we are going to put the queue. This is all dependent now on box office.”

“Disney wants to invest in this park with more contemporary IPs,” says Corless. “Coco is both contemporary, and (sadly for those of us who love The Three Caballeros) a logical fit.”

Other possible Epcot change that Corless, Parris, Christopher @orangegrove55, and others believe Chapek could announce include: a new entrance plaza, an update to Spaceship Earth, an overhaul of the Innovations East/West Plazas, Inside/Out moving into the Imagination Pavilion, upgrades for The Land, a Mission Space update, The Seas with Nemo and Friends becoming the Marine Life Institute, and a Mulan-related film. Corless also believes that there might be possible updates in the U.K., Germany and Japan pavilions.

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary in 2021

This one seems like a long shot. Most bloggers believe that Disney will save all the 50th anniversary announcements for the 2019 Expo. However, some believe that Disney may mention the anniversary this year and some possible additions. One of those bloggers is Tom Corless.

The Walt Disney Company Shanghai Disneyland’s Tron Attraction

Corless believes that Chapek will announce the TRON Lightcycle Power Run, a high-speed roller coaster that made its debut in Shanghai Disneyland, will replace the Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland Speedway. “ TRON Lightcycle Power Run will open at the Magic Kingdom just before the park’s 50th birthday (probably 2020/21),” said Corless. “It will replace the Tomorrowland Speedway attraction, which opened in 1971 as the Grand Prix Raceway. The Speedway will likely close sometime in 2018 to make way for this construction.”

“The general consensus is that a TRON coaster will be coming to Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland in time for 50th Anniversary,” says Frost. “If it’s a full clone of the amazing design at Shanghai Disneyland, it could be the first step in a project Imagineers have really wanted to tackle for years – a new vision for Tomorrowland.”

Star Wars-themed lands (Walt Disney World & Disneyland)

WDWINFO/Jackie Gailey Star Wars-themed land model at Disney’s D23 Expo

Star Wars-themed lands for Walt Disney World and Disneyland were announced by Bob Iger at the 2015 Expo. This year, Disney announced that the Parks & Resorts Pavilion, “A Galaxy of Stories,” will unveil everything fans should expect to see when this land opens in 2019.

Christopher of @orangegrove55 said, “What we will learn this year will be details including names of signature attractions.”

Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort)

Additions to Toy Story Land were also announced at the 2015 Expo. Bloggers agree that tomorrow Chapek will fill in a little more detail with a progress report and possibly an opening date.

“Beyond Star Wars, I think it’s safe to expect an opening time frame for Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios,” says Bricker. “Albeit no firm date - my prediction: summer 2018. It’s likely we’ll also see more concept art for this land at both DHS and Shanghai Disneyland.”

“With the Star Wars themed land and Toy Story Land under construction we could possibly learn the new name for Hollywood Studios,” says Frost. “It’s more likely they’ll just reveal more details about Toy Story Land and possibly an opening date.”

Another rumor that has been circulating around the Disney community is the closing of “The Great Movie Ride.” The general consensus is that it will become a track-less ride themed to Mickey Mouse.

“With the next D23 Expo occurring after these dates, it seems like the 2017 D23 Expo is a good time to announce the Great Mickey Ride,” says Bricker. “Perhaps at the tail end of a presentation concerning the current developments at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that looks forward even further, tying everything together with a name change for the park and the debut of a new flagship attraction.”

“While details are scares at this point,” says Corless. “Rumors indicate the ride would be trackless ... [it] is also being developed to go ... at the Disneyland Resort simultaneously. Sources are claiming that the Great Movie Ride would close in 2018 so that “The Great Mickey Ride” could open by the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in 2021.”

Club 33 at Walt Disney World Resort

WDWINFO Club 33, Disneyland

In April of this year, Disney announced that Club 33, the membership-only restaurant, that opened up at Disneyland in 1967, will open up new locations in each of Walt Disney World’s four theme parks. A Disney spokesperson said that each of these locations will open up in the Fall 2017, but did not give exact locations. We expect that Chapek will finally unveil those locations tomorrow.

Disneyland / Disney California Adventure

Given that Disney recently re-imagined DCA’s “Tower of Terror” attraction into “Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!,” Christopher predicts that Chapek will unveil a Marvel-themed land and an Avengers roller coaster.

“Marvel Land (albeit not by that name!) at Disney California Adventure is another future development that is a foregone conclusion,” says Bricker. “ ... this is something that has been hinted at by Bob Chapek and Imagineers who worked on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT, and it’s a matter of when, not if, at this point.”

Disney Parks Overseas

“I think a new land/expansion for Shanghai is coming,” says Christopher. “That park is doing great and Disney wants to expand in China, so I am expecting something big for that park.”

Recently, Disney took full control of the Disneyland Paris Resort and as part of the buyback agreement, Disney will agreed to a 10-year, $2 billion investment. Because of this. many bloggers think that Chapek will make some sort of announcement about future changes.

“There are a few good reasons for making the Walt Disney Studios Park announcements at the D23 Expo,” says Bricker. “It would reinforce Disney’s commitment to the park right as the buyback process is completed, it continues the momentum of Disneyland Paris’ 25th Anniversary, and…frankly…it just needs to be done.” On the other hand, Bricker says the reasons why Disney may not say anything is because 1) Americans won’t care and 2) the French might feel slighted if it wasn’t made in France.

The Rest ...

Earlier this year, Disney announced the expansion of the Coronado Springs Resort. In the next two years, the resort will add a 15-story, 500-room tower. They will also refurbish the existing guest rooms and outside landscaping. Disney also said they will re-imagine the Caribbean Beach Resort with new additions to the Marketplace and Centertown. We expect Chapek will give fans a progress report.

And finally, Tom Corless believes that Disney will announce a long rumored “Uber-style” car service to Walt Disney World. “Information has started being shared with cast members at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts about the long-rumored “Uber-Style” service Disney World,” says Corless. “It will be called Minnie Vans. Guests at these resorts and the Boardwalk will be a part of the initial test for this service, rolling out slowly over the next few weeks. A team of Chevrolet Traverse vehicles will be utilized, which makes sense considering the corporate sponsor for Test Track is Chevrolet and they have an overall deal with WDW ... We expect a formal announcement either from the Disney Parks Blog or at the D23 Expo this weekend.”

So, there it is. It seems that there are a lot of things that will keep Disney fans excited for years to come. Now, let’s see how much of this becomes reality! As Buzz Lightyear says, “To infinity and beyond!”