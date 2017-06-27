Disney Fires Back Regarding Vice's The Hall of Presidents Story

Today, Vice’s website, Motherboard, published an online story regarding the delayed opening of The Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World. The story reported that the delay was more than just a technical one, but because of the speech that President Trump’s audio-animatronic figure would give.

Late this afternoon, a Disney Parks and Resorts spokesperson responded to the story, “The Vice report is inaccurate. As we have stated, President Trump will have a speaking role in the Hall of Presidents like every president since 1993. We have been working closely with the White House and the president’s recording session has been scheduled. We have repeatedly stated that the attraction will re-open in late 2017.”