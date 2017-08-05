Disney Found Its Jafar, And You Ain't Never Had A Villain Like This

Jafar is about to give fans a whole new world of abs.
Following the announcement of Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as your new Aladdin and Jasmine in the live-action remake, as well as Will Smith playing the Genie, Disney just dropped the bombshell that they’ve found a new Jafar: Marwan Kenzari.
The Dutch-Tunisian actor, who you can also see in the upcoming “Murder on the Orient Express,” will take on the villainous role of the royal vizier to the sultan of Agrabah, according to The Hollywood Reporter Friday.
Following the news, fans on Twitter couldn’t get over the new Jafar actor’s... erm... body of work.
Unfortunately, this hot new Jafar is raising more problems than Kenzari has abs.
In the animated version of “Aladdin,” Jafar is a gross, maniacal villain who tries to kill Aladdin and force Jasmine to marry him.
He’s the bad dude. We hate him.
This new Jafar is giving fans some confused feelings...
But that’ll be more of a problem when the movie comes out. For now, all is well in Agrabah.
You ain’t never had a Jafar like this.
