Disney Found Its Jafar, And You Ain't Never Had A Villain Like This

Jafar is about to give fans a whole new world of abs.

The Dutch-Tunisian actor, who you can also see in the upcoming “Murder on the Orient Express,” will take on the villainous role of the royal vizier to the sultan of Agrabah, according to The Hollywood Reporter Friday.

Following the news, fans on Twitter couldn’t get over the new Jafar actor’s... erm... body of work.

me, when i see this is who they've cast as Jafar in the live action "Aladdin" pic.twitter.com/OWV7cZNOYP — Thicc Repeal (@EricShethar) August 4, 2017

Unfortunately, this hot new Jafar is raising more problems than Kenzari has abs.

In the animated version of “Aladdin,” Jafar is a gross, maniacal villain who tries to kill Aladdin and force Jasmine to marry him.

He’s the bad dude. We hate him.

This new Jafar is giving fans some confused feelings...

obvs Jasmin didn't want Jafar cos he was a creepy old man with a parrot but I dunno what her reason is gonna be now cos Jafar is hot af... pic.twitter.com/TIE2P7X15a — Seany Horgan (@seanhorgan2) August 5, 2017

But that’ll be more of a problem when the movie comes out. For now, all is well in Agrabah.

