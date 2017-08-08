When it comes to the streaming game, we finally know how far Disney will go.

According to reports, the company announced during its latest earnings meeting that it intends to pull its movies from Netflix. That means “Moana,” “Finding Dory,” and maybe even Disney shorts — including that one about “Frozen” — could soon be gone from the service.

There are conflicting reports about the details of the announcement, however. Some outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, report that all of Disney’s movies will be pulled. Others, such as The Verge, suggest that the company is simply ending its distribution deal with Netflix for new releases starting in 2019. We’ve reached out to Disney for clarification.

The company reportedly plans to launch its own streaming service in 2019, which will be “the exclusive home in the U.S. for subscription-video-on-demand viewing of the newest live action and animated movies from Disney and Pixar,” reports Deadline.

No decision has been made yet on whether Marvel and Lucasfilms releases will be included in the plan.

The company also plans to launch an ESPN streaming service in 2018, which will include “10,000 live regional, national, and international games and events a year.”

This will all reportedly be powered by Disney’s purchase of majority ownership of BAM Tech for $1.58 billion.

CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that the move represents “a big strategic shift for the company.”