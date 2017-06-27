The Disney Villains You Love To Hate Shine In Stunning New A Cappella Medley

It’s Disney’s biggest villains as you’ve never seen them before.
YouTube sensations Peter Hollens and Whitney Avalon joined forces to take the best songs from Disney’s worst villains to new heights in this a cappella medley.
All the baddies you love to hate feature in the video, including Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” Scar from “The Lion King,” Dr. Facilier from “The Princess and the Frog” and Claude Frollo from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
And be sure to keep an eye out for their showstopping take on Gaston and LeFou from “Beauty and the Beast.”
Hollens has wowed the internet before with his fresh takes on Ed Sheeran’s “I See Fire,” songs from “Wicked” and Bastille’s “Pompeii.” And he went viral with his a cappella medley of Disney classics. Avalon has starred in commercials and the viral Princess Rap Battle.
Check out their latest masterpiece above.
