Behind-The-Scenes Pics Show How Disney World Prepared For Hurricane Irma

The park like you've never seen it before -- and after.

By Suzy Strutner

For only the fifth time in history, Disney World closed for two days Sunday and Monday as Hurricane Irma rolled over Florida. And by the looks of these photos, park employees took major precautions to preserve the magic from potential damage.

Travelers and Disney fans who visited before and during the storm posted photos of ride entrances wrapped in plastic, light posts covered with protective bags and signs removed from major areas like Main Street U.S.A. Their images are a rare look behind the scenes when weather threatens the Happiest Place on Earth. 

Some guests rode out the storm at Disney World resorts, where cast members kept them entertained with character visits, board games and dance parties, according to Hello Giggles and photos posted to social media. 

By Tuesday, most Disney World attractions were back up and running, according to Fortune. Some areas suffered damage like downed trees and signs, but the theme parks are operating on normal hours, according to the Disney World site, and things appear OK overall thanks to speedy cleanup efforts.

We’re glad the magic is safe.

