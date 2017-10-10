TRAVEL
Raging Wildfires Turn Skies Above Disneyland An Apocalyptic Orange

The fire is just 5 percent contained as of Monday night.

By Ed Mazza

Wildfires raging in Anaheim Hills turned the skies over Disneyland an ominous shade of orange on Monday.  

Some 1,000 firefighters are battling the Canyon Fire 2, which has burned about 6,000 acres and destroyed at least 24 structures, Anaheim Fire & Rescue said.  According to the Los Angeles Times, 5,000 homes were also evacuated.

The Canyon Fire 2 is one of several wildfires burning in California, including a massive blaze running through wine country

The Anaheim fire, which is just 5 percent contained as of Monday night, is burning just 10 miles from Disneyland, and Monday’s winds made the Happiest Place On Earth appear to be one of the eeriest. Visitors posted images on social media that made Disneyland and its sister park, Disney California Adventure, look like they were operating during the apocalypse: 

