Disneyland's Latest Fall Treat? An Update On The PSL

Double double, toil and trouble. Disneyland’s got a pair of pumpkin spice specialties that’ll give PSL fans reason to snag a ticket to the Happiest Place on Earth. Cosmopolitan reports that Disney California Adventure is giving guests two ways to enjoy the quintessential fall beverage while they take in the parks’ fall decorations and attractions.

Thankfully for anyone planning to visit the park during the heat wave that’s slamming into SoCal, both of the pumpkin spice sips are cold. No sweltering and pretending it’s sweater weather, because the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain is blending up a Pumpkin Spice Caramel Shake. PopSugar notes that the ultra-rich, milkshake-like beverage incorporates a pumpkin syrup mix that includes “cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger” in addition to coffee and the usual ice cream. It’s all topped with whipped cream and the perfect finishing touch: a square of pumpkin-filled Ghirardelli chocolate. That limited-edition touch isn’t available year-round, so PSL fans will want to get to the park ASAP.

Not into caramel? It looks like customers can order up a standard Pumpkin Pie Latte Shake, too.

If frozen beverages aren’t your style, the scoop shop also offers the drink over ice. It has the same great fall-inspired ingredients, only its lighter texture may make it easier to stomach some of the park’s rides (Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout, anyone?) after chugging one down.

The two cold beverages are a seasonal offering, so fans will have have to get them while the getting’s good.

However, there is hope for guests who need their PSL fix all year long: The regular Pumpkin Pie Latte in its standard hot version is available at Ghirardelli Soda Fountain no matter the season. That’s three ways to get your PSL fix at the parks. So whether “fall” at California Adventure means heat and long lines or crisp air and long lines, there’s a drink for that.